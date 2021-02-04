How Google Transforms Ford





Ford (F) manager acknowledged a clear Monday. Their software engineers never catch up with Silicon Valley. This is a great opportunity for investors.

Ford and Google have signed a six-year contract to bring the network era to the future Mustang, F-150 and Lincoln. The deal also fuels Ford’s business model. Software really eats the world.

Investors need to buy shares in Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOGL).

The end-of-life partnership with a large software company was not a natural conclusion. Over the years, major car companies have invested heavily in software development. They mainly created overwhelming infotainment systems and clunky touch interfaces for heating and air conditioning. The user experience was cruel and inferior when compared to the ancient iPhone and Android.

The integration phase began in earnest two years ago. Apple AAP Carplay and Android Auto have begun to appear as Chevys, Kias, and all add-ons in between. It was a step in the right direction, but integration with the Big Tech software platform did not address the bigger issue. The vehicle wasn’t really connected to a larger network. There was no end to strengthening the entire business.

The deal with Alphabet ultimately acknowledges that Ford’s manager had no plans to compete with vehicles from Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO) and other positive car makers.

What matters is connectivity and the data analysis it brings.

Ford’s manager tied the deal with Google to a larger $ 11 billion restructuring program on Monday. As automakers begin the transition from internal combustion engines to electrification, managers want to streamline their operations. This includes securing funding for new plants, equipment and modifications, as well as system development. Cleared Google will check the last box.

Based in Mountain View, California, the software giant plans to bring Google Maps, Assistants, and Android to Ford vehicles starting in 2023. The company also supports the development of connectivity infrastructure for wireless software updates and maintenance of predictive services. These value-added features are common in Teslas TSLA. Finally, Google will help Ford use artificial intelligence to streamline its supply chain and manufacturing.

This is the story of digital transformation.

It also introduces the hidden benefits of Google. The Google Cloud GOOG was able to acquire a marquee client based on its artificial intelligence skills and Android, the mobile operating system.

This does not mean that large players like Amazon (AMZN AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT MSFT) do not have their own advantages. AWS uses an established network of third-party developers and vendors to operate the largest ecosystem in the cloud. And Microsoft is combining its dominant enterprise software platform. Bundled Office and Windows is a powerful incentive.

The difference with Google is that while it is important for the growth of the alphabet, its ancillary business is often overlooked. Most investors still value their companies based on their advertising assets. Search, maps, Gmail, and YouTube are great ad-based businesses, but these brands aren’t the future of Alphabet. A big investment opportunity is the potential for almost hidden businesses such as Google Cloud.

According to IT research firm Gartner IT, the global market for cloud computing services is projected to reach $ 236 billion in 2020. Analysts predict that the total market available will reach a whopping $ 355 billion by 2022.

Google Cloud doesn’t have to dominate the cloud infrastructure market. Start-ups need to gain a modest share in a rapidly expanding market.

Alphabet will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after today’s financial results. Analysts expect the company to provide a detailed breakdown of Google Cloud for the first time. Last week’s memo from Credit Suisse CS predicted that the division’s fourth-quarter revenue would be $ 3.64 billion.

The timing of Ford’s trading suggests that it can exceed expectations.

Investors need to buy Alphabet stocks with short-term weaknesses. Based on business momentum, stocks could trade up to at least $ 2,220 in 12 months, up 15% from the current price of $ 1,931.

