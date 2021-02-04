With a big investment, tech companies may get their own municipality





Carson City — With enough money, acres of undeveloped land, and “innovative technology,” you’ll soon be able to set up a new municipality in Nevada.

When Governor Steve Sisolak announced plans to revitalize the state’s economy by launching innovation zones in Nevada last month and attracting new tech companies, there were few details on how to operate these zones. ..

According to a draft legislative draft obtained by a review journal that has not yet been introduced into the legislature, the Innovation Zone will allow high-tech companies such as BlockChains LLC to effectively form separate municipalities in Nevada. As a county that includes the ability to impose taxes, form school districts and judicial courts, and provide government services, to name a few.

Teslaac introduces new companies at the forefront of “breakthrough technology” without using tax cuts and other publicly funded incentive packages that previously helped Nevada bring businesses As a plan, he proposed the concept of his state speech to the state like Tesla.

In a speech last month, Sisolak concretely named Blockchains, LLC as a company that promised to develop a “smart city” in the eastern region of Reno, which is entirely operated by blockchain technology, if the law is passed. Nominated for.

The draft, which is subject to change before it is announced as a formal bill, provides an initial survey of the details behind the concept.

Local government is “insufficient”

In the draft proposal, the traditional municipal model “flexibility and resources to help make the state a leader in attracting and maintaining new forms and types of businesses and driving economic development of emerging technologies and innovative industries. Not enough to provide. “.

He added that this “alternative form of local government” is needed to promote economic development in the state.

The Governor’s Bureau of Economic Development processes applications for the Innovation Zone. These zones are limited to certain “innovative technologies” such as blockchain, autonomous technology, Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, wireless technology, biometrics, and renewable resource technology.

A spokeswoman for Sisorak’s office said in a statement Wednesday that the governor “is looking forward to releasing more information about innovation zones and other items from state speeches in the future.”

“At this time, the Governor’s Office has not submitted a request for a draft bill related to this initiative, so we will not comment on any language at this time,” the statement said.

GOED did not answer questions about the zone on Wednesday.

Zones initially operate within the local county in which they are located, but can eventually take over the duties of those counties and become independent government agencies.

The zone has a supervisory board of three members with the same authority as the county commission. And the company or company applying for the zone will have an important say on who will join its board of directors.

In addition to the potential to attract more tech companies to the state, the obvious economic benefit is the “innovative technology or industry-specific taxes levied on activities related to innovative technology” within the zone. ..

Requirements: land, money

The proposed proposal shows the zone’s requirements, including applicants who own 50,000 acres of undeveloped land. All of these are in one county, but separate from cities, towns and tax-increasing areas. And the area must be unmanned. The company also needs $ 250 million and plans to invest another $ 1 billion in the zone over a 10-year period.

The Zone will report to the Legislature during the biennial session, detailing capital investment, physical progress in infrastructure development, estimates of the number of people employed in the Zone, and the economic impact of the Zone itself. is needed.

In 2018, blockchains, LLC, a technology company owned by lawyer and cryptocurrency billionaire Jeffrey Barnes, took about 67,000 acres of undeveloped uninhabited land in Story County, Tahorino Industrial Center (nearly Henderson). I bought it with the same physical size). $ 170 million.

Since then, the company has made significant contributions to politician candidates and PACs.

BlockChains, LLC. According to the campaign’s financial records, in January 2019, we donated $ 50,000 to Home Means Nevada PAC, which managed Sisolak’s move to the office. The company also donated $ 10,000 to the Sisorak campaign during the 2018 election cycle. Republican Adam Laksal, an opponent of Sisorak that year, also received $ 10,000 from the company that year.

Burns himself donated $ 50,000 to the state Democrats in 2019, and made various donations ranging from $ 1,000 to $ 5,000 to various state legislators from both parties.

BlockChains LLC did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

“The jury hasn’t come out yet.”

Lance Gilman, Story County Commissioner, one of the developers of the Industrial Center, said the BlockChains Innovation Zone “will affect Story County. The jury is still considering whether it will be positive or negative. Is. “

Gilman said the county remains open-minded about the idea, but needs some incentive to compensate for the transfer of land to the zone itself.

“I want to know that Story County is benefiting from bargains,” he said.

Gillman suspects that the bill would move forward if the negative results outweigh the positive results in Story County.

Senator James Settermeier of the district, including Story County, reiterated Gilman’s belief that it could be “great” for the state, especially northern Nevada, when contacted by phone Wednesday night. But he said he was worried that it would dry up Story County high.

“The bill seems to be rather one-sided, the innovation zone must make the decision, and the county must obey it,” said Settelmeyer.

“So far in the process,” Settelmeyer added, “I wasn’t impressed” with finding out the details of the bill affecting parts of his district.

“It’s rude,” he said.

