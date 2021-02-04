Apple asks developers to return DTK MacMini to M1 Mac in exchange for $ 200 credit





Prior to the release of the M1 Mac, Apple provided developers with a developer migration kit. This includes the first used A12Z Bionic chip in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, and a Mac mini with two USBs. -A port, and HDMI 2.0 port.

These DTKs are temporarily offered to developers who have paid $ 500 for access and are intended to provide developers with a way to create universal apps to prepare for the transition from Intel processors to Apple silicon chips. I was there.

Apple is now asking developers to return the developer migration kit in exchange for a one-time use code that offers a $ 200 discount on the “M1” Mac.

Thank you for participating in the Universal App Quick Start Program and for your continued efforts to build great apps for the Mac. The response to the new Mac is great and I love the great developer experience I’ve already created for Mac users.

MacBook Pros with the new MacBook Air, ‌Mac mini‌, and ‌M1‌ are now available. Soon, we will return the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that was sent as part of the program. Find the original package to use for DTK returns. We will email you within a few weeks with instructions on how to return your DTK.

A one-time use of US $ 200 to purchase a Mac with the “M1” once the DTK is confirmed to thank you for participating in the program and to support the continued development of the Universal App. You will receive the code. You will continue to have access to other program benefits, such as technical support incidents and private discussion forums, until your program membership expires one year after your membership begins.

Apple first shipped developer migration kits at the end of June, so developers have had them handy for the past seven months. The developer intended to use DTK for one year for app development purposes, but other benefits such as private discussion forums and technical support will continue to be available for 12 months.

Some developers are dissatisfied with Apple’s compensation given the initial price of the DTK program at $ 500 and a bug that made it difficult to use DTK. The last time Apple had a similar program for the transition from PowerPC to Intel chips, Apple offered developers the first Intel-based Mac for free.

Two hundred dollars? It’s not even one-third of the way to the cheapest ‌M1‌Mac.This almost covers the four months that DTK was available out of the 12-month lease paid — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 3, 2021

It costs $ 200 and can be used by the end of May. Considering how unusable DTK was because I had to buy ‌M1‌ already, it’s very poor.Very, very disappointed — Neil Kerr (@nfjkerr) February 4, 2021

That absolute joke. I’ve been waiting for almost three months to replace an unusable DTK with a usable DTK, but even after agreeing to replace it, Apple continues to pray. With the fact that it should be used by May 31st.Very disappointed — Alpha (@AlphaNDB) February 4, 2021

Hi pls will return your DTK you paid $ 500 to borrow. As a token of gratitude, there is enough money here to buy 1/6 of the ‌M1‌Mac. Thank you! — Adam Bell (@ b3ll) February 4, 2021

A $ 200 credit can be used on any Mac, and the $ 699 Mac mini is the cheapest option available to developers who want to buy a new M1 Mac for ongoing development. Credits must be used by the end of May.

