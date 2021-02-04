3COVID-A conscious technical product for returning to work and travel





For many organizations, safely returning to work, whether during or after a pandemic, means implementing the right equipment, the right technology, and of course best practices.

At this year’s All-Digital CES event, tech companies and entrepreneurs celebrate the New Year with innovative products that allow them to safely return to work, school and travel in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are some COVID-aware products announced at CES2021.

Targus, the world’s leading supplier of mobile computing cases and accessories, is new today, from safe work with antibacterial protected backpacks and antiseptic LEDs to work in places with flexible tablet cases. Announcing a new redesigned product lineup designed for the work environment. And docking station.

“Our customers have said that we need to work hard to ensure a clean environment, because we feel that people can enter safely in a clean environment,” said the Americas. Said David Dorantes, Director of Product Marketing at. In Targus, I told CRNtv. “So that’s part of our thinking.” How do you deal with all the microbes at different touchpoints in the workplace? “Because we need to deal with all these microbes in the workplace. Attack it with an antibacterial treatment injected into the product, or aggressively kill microorganisms using UV-C technology. “

Targus also received the CES2021 Innovation Award for UV-C LED disinfection lights that further support a healthy working environment.

“UV light uses the C band of the UV spectrum, which breaks down microorganisms by entering the DNA and breaking down the DNA. What it does is that it no longer works and is finally You die, “Drantes said.

And you have a 99 percent disinfection rate, he added.

BioIntelliSense, an ongoing health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, has been honored with the CES 2021 “Best Of Innovation Awards” for its BioButton medical-grade wearable devices and data services.

The “Best of Innovation” award is given only to the most highly rated products in each category.

“BioIntelliSense is very proud of the introduction and launch of BioButton, the BioButton is the world’s first medical device that can continuously measure vital signs, the so-called” multi-parameter vital sign monitoring, “and CES introduces it. It’s a great place to do it, “said Dr. James Fault, founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense.

Mault told CRNtv that biotechnology companies were rolling out FDA-approved BioSticker on-body sensors nationwide at the end of 2019, causing a global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately we were in the right place at the right time, [the BioSticker] It has helped monitor and care for patients infected with COVID, “says Vault. “But as the focus on BioSticker devices grows, we’re able to screen and monitor people with employer groups, travel destinations, and even universities who may have COVIDs using this type of technology. Last summer, we literally developed the BioButton on the fly and launched it at CES. “

As millions of people have been screened and tested, Fault said new studies show that even the COVID test has a very high false-negative rate … of COVID-19 infection. Find out how difficult it is to detect risks early.

“That is, when we start talking about wearables, wearables have one amazing advantage: they can be continuously and passively monitored. That’s all about data,” says Fault.

Take a look at CRNtv and learn more about what’s behind the design of these COVID-aware technology products.

