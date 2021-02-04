Dallas Innovates 2021 Thought Leader: TaskUs »Dallas Innovates





TASKUS.COM Chief Customer Officer Jarrod Johnson

TaskUs is a fast-growing technology-enabled business services company that provides customer support, AI operations, and content security services to strengthen the world’s most innovative and disruptive brand.

High-growth companies and mature innovators join TaskU to support their continued quest for success as they strive to create a consistent customer experience, ensure security, and deliver rapid digital transformation as they grow. Depends on. TaskUs are uniquely qualified to provide state-of-the-art solutions to meet the demands of responsive and agile consumers in an ever-changing world.

“Glassdoors 100 is listed as one of the best companies to work for. This makes TaskUs an ideal partner for innovative companies looking to pave the way and make a meaningful impact on our lives. I will.

TaskUs is Inc. It is consistently recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the United States. Founded in 2008 by Bryce Maddock and Jasperweir, the company raised more than $ 250 million in 2018 from Blackstone, the world’s largest private-equity firm.

TaskUs currently has more than 23,000 employees and offices in the United States, Philippines, India, Taiwan, Mexico, Greece and Ireland and is expanding in Latin America.

Please tell us about TaskU.

We are a highly talented group of people who understand how to deploy technology and data to support the world’s most innovative and disruptive brands and thrive in an ever-changing world.

From Digital CX to content security, data and AI operations, consulting, and everything in between, we protect our partners’ interests and long-term partners through innovation and technology enhanced by ridiculously smart people. We believe we have a responsibility to support our success.

Explain what your industry looks like and where TaskU will appear.

With connectivity and globalization, we have made great strides in a short period of time, providing better and faster services around the world and increasing average revenues around the world. However, increased connectivity increases consumer demand and competition, increasing exposure to fraud, theft, and fraud.

Innovative companies pave the way for that demand, but they need help to support their size and ultimately protect what they build. They treat our business like ours and rely on us to work with them to provide consistency and scale in an ever-evolving and demanding world.

How is TaskU different from other companies in the region?

We understand that a culture of constant movement is needed to achieve partner growth. We are actively looking for the best inquisitiveness, constantly trying out new technologies, and ready to meet any challenge right away.

We are at the forefront of the industry by protecting our global teams and partners by providing the best talent, technology, experience and conditions to grow and grow. Our culture is a direct reflection of our people as a collective spirit.

How do you define innovation in your company?

TaskUs innovation is a balance between technology implementation and smart human resource management. We prefer technology to humans. The reverse is also true. Make sure the right solution determines the right balance. Today’s businesses recognize the value of A-players and are working hard to maintain their talent. Valuable talent is not stalled by tedious, mundane, simple tasks. They need a fresh work environment where they can act quickly, have the power to think differently, and are influenced by their efforts and contributions.

This is where TaskUs deploys data science, AI, and automation to unleash the power of human capital and solve complex client problems. We turn innovation into impact by knowing our customers, understanding their problems, and providing the tools and teams to drive rapid growth.

Refreshing, smart, creative, true thats TaskUs.

A version of this Thought Leaders article was first published in Dallas Innovates 2021: The Resilience Issue.

