Nintendo allegedly scrapped the “The Legend of Zelda” series due to a leak





Netflix was working on the “The Legend of Zelda” show before Nintendo was allegedly axed by the project.

Nintendo

A live-action television adaptation of Netflix’s acclaimed The Legend of Zelda franchise was under development before Leak forced a video game company to cancel the project.

In 2015, The Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix was working on a live-action “The Legend of Zelda” television show, describing the project as a “family-friendly Game of Thrones.” The project was in its infancy at the time and no cast details or expected release date were provided. According to Adam Conover, creator of TruTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything,” the journal article is to undo the “Zelda” show, inadvertently killing another television adaptation of one of Nintendo’s oldest franchises. It was also proved that it was done.

In a recent interview with The Serf Times’ YouTube show, Conover described the premature death of the “Zelda” show. Conover pointed out that he was involved in the adaptation of Nintendo’s “Star Fox” franchise clay-animated television around the time of the journal’s “Zelda” report, and Nintendo swiftly both series due to the leak of the latter title He said he was rejected.

“We had a secret project at CollegeHumor to work with Nintendo to make a clay-animated version of Star Fox,” Conover said in an interview. “It’s going to happen, we were going to make a’Fantastic Mr Fox’style’Star Fox’. A month later, there was a report that Netflix wasn’t doing The Legend of Zelda anymore. Then I heard from my boss that I wasn’t doing “Star Fox” anymore. Someone on Netflix leaked “The Legend of Zelda” and they weren’t supposed to talk about it. Nintendo was surprised because it was the first time it had done TV and other modifications over the years. But when Netflix leaked it, they were surprised and unplugged the entire program to adapt these things. “

CollegeHumor’s clay-animated “Star Fox” show was never announced or leaked in the media.

Netflix and Nintendo did not return a comment request.

Nintendo was involved in several adaptations of the franchise, including the 1989 animated show The Legend of Zelda, which aired in the late 1980s and 1990s, but the company had one of the video game IPs. He was reluctant to allow the adaptation of movies and television. In recent years — “Pokemon” is a notable exception. Live-action “Super Mario Bros.” in 1993. The film, starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper, remains notorious for its negative and critical acceptance.

Adam’s description of the Nintendo show can be found below:

