Why YouTube was really a big story of Google’s bottom line.





YouTube advertising revenue grew to nearly $ 7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 46% year-over-year. Two analysts say YouTube is spending promising signs of the platform sucking up TV ads. “For the first time I can point it out and say these are TV dollars,” said one. See Insider’s Business section for more information.

When Google announced its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, all eyes were on its fast-growing cloud business. This was the first time Google had split the cloud into its own reporting segment, revealing operating profits and losses for the business.

And, after all, Google Cloud is showing encouraging growth, despite the considerable losses it has come a long way.

But while analysts are excited about Google’s plans to chase Microsoft and Amazon in the cloud, YouTube is more than ever thanks to the backlash from advertisers and some positive changes that analysts have been waiting for for a long time. It was the topic of the fourth quarter.

YouTube advertising revenue was close to $ 7 billion, up 46% year-over-year, driven by brand and direct response advertising.

Bernstein analyst Mark Schmulik has highlighted YouTube as one of the most exciting parts of Google’s revenue this week.

“We were excited about the cloud and told us not to forget our core advertising business,” he told insiders.

According to Schmulik, the most encouraging sign was that TV advertisers seemed to be migrating to Google’s video platform. Increased brand spending on YouTube has been mentioned several times in Google’s investor calls. “For me it’s a TV dollar,” said Schmlick.

“We’ve been talking about YouTube being used when the dollar in TV advertising moves for years, but it didn’t really happen,” he added. “For the first time, you can point it out and say these are TV dollars.”

YouTube is certainly growing in this area. Last year, the company reviewed its approach to selling ads to provide better reach to viewers watching the platform on their TV screens.

“If they can continue to build on these growth rates, for me someone has finally figured out a way to unlock that $ 70 billion TV ad,” Schmlick added.

JMP analyst Ronald Josey also pointed out advertising spending on both YouTube and Search as a big story of revenue announcements, with video platforms gaining share from linear TV and benefiting from direct response advertising.

“YouTube is now 18-49 years old than all TV networks combined,” he wrote in a note released Wednesday.

Brand advertising on YouTube accelerated significantly in the fourth quarter, Josey wrote. He said JMP believes that the platform is becoming a “necessity” for brands.

“Given that 100 million users watched YouTube or YouTube TV on their TV screens last month and the $ 230 billion TV advertising market is accelerating the transition to digital, YouTube has made the transition over the last few years. I’m confident that I’m in a good position to benefit, “he writes. ..

Overall, YouTube advertising accounted for approximately 15% of Google’s $ 46 billion in advertising revenue for the quarter. Google also revealed that videos from its new TikTok rival, Shorts, are played 3.5 billion times a day.

