Kellogg’s plan to spark food innovation





Kellogg Co. wants to drive food innovation through plant-based marketing tailored to digestive health.

According to Kellogg, the company has announced that its collaboration with Future Food Tech will include an innovation challenge that will give new talent in the industry a chance to shine on a big virtual stage. Wellness is Kellogg’s main focus, and through this challenge the company is seeking suggestions for unique plant-based ideas that support digestive wellness.

Kellogg’s Vice President of Global Innovation and Nutrition, D’Anne Hayman, will review finalist entries with Simon Burton, Managing Director of 1894 Capital, at a live virtual pitch event in March.

Kellogg founded 1894 in 2016 to invest in companies pursuing next-generation food innovation and gain access to cutting-edge ideas and trends.

“Maintaining health is a priority for more people than ever before, and whether it’s our own health or the health of the planet, health begins with the choices we make about food. We know, “said Hayman. “As the original welfare company and one of the largest plant-based food companies, we are excited to help you realize the best ideas out there. No doubt, we are more than anyone else. Is also strong. “

The study provided a better understanding of the effects of the gut on our mental and physical health. New plant fibers, valuable fibers from waste streams, prebiotics, postbiotics, fermented ingredients, stable probiotics of new non-spore foods are all digestive health and therefore our spiritual and May improve physical health. The challenge is to develop new microbiota-based solutions that improve gut health.

The Innovation Challenge will take place at one of the biggest innovation conferences of the year, the virtualFuture Food-Tech summit (March 11-12). The conference will virtually bring together innovators, global food brands, food providers and investors to foster ideas. From concept to reality.

Submission details:

Kellogg is looking for startups that apply entrepreneurial and scientific skills to show how their technology can help solve problems and provide tangible value to consumers. The deadline for submission is February 5th. For more information and to submit ideas, please visit the Innovation Challenge 2021 information page. The jury and the Future Food-Tech team will select the most innovative and influential ideas to move to the live pitch round. The selected finalists will propose solutions to judges and audiences around the world at 12:40 pm PT during the Virtual Future Food-Tech Summit, which was livestreamed on March 11, 2021. The winner is on a journey of innovation.

“We are passionate about identifying and investing in great ideas,” says Burton. “We are excited about the opportunity to look for technology-oriented creative solutions to help improve the health of the microbiomes and bring them to life.”

Kellogg is driving growth by working on food security through plant-based foods and creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Kellogg focuses on the interrelated issues of well-being, hunger relief and climate resilience to drive positive change in people. Community and the earth.

