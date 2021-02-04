The state awards more than $ 70,000 to each of Wilmington’s two companies





Wilmington’s two companies each receive over $ 70,000 in state grants.

The award was funded by part of North Carolina’s $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus aid, relief and economic security law.

Bear Fiber Inc. received over $ 70,800, according to a news release, and OpiaIDL LC is the state’s latest round of OneNC to help create jobs and support innovative businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Received nearly $ 74,500 as part of the Small Business Program Grant.

The two local companies are part of a group of 29 companies across the state to receive the latest grants through the program, awarding a total of $ 1.5 million to selected tech companies.

The release states that the bare fiber grant will help the company develop new ways to treat garment-grade hemp fibers that use less water and energy. This product can also be used to manufacture face masks and shoe covers to fight COVID-19. This is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Funding for OpiAID is the development of “advanced wearable devices that support the treatment of opioid abuse by detecting biological indicators of overdose, withdrawal, and recurrence and enabling more effective prevention and treatment.” Useful for. It is also an SBIR project sponsored by the National Institutes of Health of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The One North Carolina SME Program provides state grants commensurate with federal funding awarded through the SBIR and Small Business Innovation Research (STTR) programs, allowing SMEs to develop new and innovative technologies that are likely to be commercialized. Helps to do.

Since 2006, the program has helped more than 270 companies in 45 cities across the state, creating nearly 1,000 jobs in North Carolina and hundreds of high-tech products in a variety of areas, including life sciences, chemistry and agriculture. Is on the market. Computers, communications, military / defense, pharmaceuticals, energy, materials, etc. “

Officials said the program is overseen by the NC Science and Technology Innovation Commission.

“As advocates and facilitators of job creation and innovation in our state, the Board has implemented this year’s program to provide strong support to as many companies as possible,” said NC Science and Technology Innovation. Michael Cunningham, chair of the committee, said.

“As a result, one-third of the grants go directly to companies working to resolve the coronavirus pandemic, and the remaining one-third indirectly work to solve the problem, the remaining one-third. Was aimed at companies that experienced significant employment costs or consequences. Business or technical interruptions, “he said. “The need is great and we hope that the additional funding for the program will support additional companies.”

