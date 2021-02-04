Unravel the mystery of Google Ads | IDMI.Net





For almost 20 years, business owners have passed on the secret of two words to succeed in a quiet and pious tone. That’s Google AdWords. Google Ads (AdWords rebranding since 2018) is certainly a powerful tool for increasing revenue, but many owners are wondering what the utility is and how it works. I don’t seem to understand it exactly. .. Therefore, our goal is to clarify the situation to some extent. It may not be possible to cover all the details of managing a successful Google Ads campaign, but it can certainly cover some of the widest strokes.

[Note: This entry is strictly limited to Google Search Network ads, which are essentially the AdWords of old. Google Display Network ads are much different functionally and, although they do fall under the Google Ads banner, are not discussed here.]

Well, but what is this?

Google Ads is a pay-per-click (PPC) advertising platform that advertisers place and bid prominently on the Google Search Network. Simply put, it’s a way to pay Google to prioritize your list over others when a user makes a relevant and targeted search. The catch is to pay only when the searcher clicks on your link, and the name is pay-per-click up to the pre-determined budget maximum for the month. Where your business or organization falls depends on several factors (including bids per click), but your list often takes precedence over the free results colloquially called organic. (Search engine optimization, a completely different process is related to making the list stand out in those results). What does that mean? Your business or organization links can be the first item people see when using one of the world’s largest and most used search engines. This will definitely increase your awareness.

So can I pay to be the first in every search?

Not perfect. This is where a lack of clear knowledge and advice on managing Google Ads campaigns can do more harm than profit, due to the myriad of search terms and combinations you can bid on. Data about your advertising budget, business goals, pool of potential clients, and internet search habits all need to tell you how your money is being spent. It is also important to understand that the system is not a strict reward for winning the case. Google uses other metrics and scores to determine if it’s relevant to the search term your business or organization bids on, and adjusts placement accordingly. For example, global shoe companies cannot buy the method that is ranked first in local news searches. After all, Google’s reputation is fixed to the accuracy of search engine results.

Bids should focus on the keywords and jargon that your potential audience is searching for. It doesn’t necessarily feel like the most accurate description of your business or industry. This is another aspect of Google services that requires an esoteric level of knowledge or solid advice from a trusted partner. It’s easy to waste your advertising budget on non-informed Google Ads campaigns with little or no return on investment.

Final idea

Indeed, Google’s advertising tools have earned a good reputation as a strong source of revenue. Google is one of the most used search engines in the world and arguably has the largest footprint. Properly optimized websites and local listings are essential to the growth and maintenance of your client base, but well-managed and prominent advertising campaigns can drive unparalleled growth. However, its power is double-edged. Make sure you trust your money and the health of your business with a partner who has the expertise you need.

