Samsung Galaxy Watch is now $ 100 off

From fitness tracking to email and text retrieval, your smartwatch offers a variety of important features with the tap of your wrist. Few smartwatches on the market are doing all this stylishly like the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which is currently $ 219 on Amazon, down from $ 319, which is equivalent to a 31% discount. I am.

Whether you go to the gym or go outdoors, the Galaxy Watch covers you. Through built-in GPS and advanced sensors, you can track up to 39 unique exercises, along with automatic tracking of selected activities. In addition, the built-in altimeter and barometer are useful when you need to remove them from a remote location. It’s also water resistant to 5 bar and IP68, so you can keep up with you in the rain and sunshine.

Credit: Amazon

In addition to the activity tracking feature, Galaxy Watch helps you manage your daily tasks. With its LTE connection, you can call your friends or check in your email with a tap. Did you forget your wallet? Use Samsung Pay to flick your wrist to buy. In addition, support for the SmartThings app gives you the option to use it as a smart home hub to control all your smart appliances wherever you are.

Although superseded by the new Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch is an affordable wearable and can hold itself. It has the same dual-core 1.15Ghz processor as the Galaxy Watch 3 and the same 360360 Super Amoled Display. It can supply 80 hours of power on a single charge and boasts excellent battery life. However, even if you run out of juice, the wireless charging dock provides a convenient solution.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Watch’s stainless steel round case and stylized bezel give it the feel of a traditional watch. In addition, the watch face can always be customized to suit your style. You can also choose between 46mm and 42mm sizes, depending on your fit. Both are discounted prices.

Buy Now: $ 219.99 (46mm)

Buy Now: $ 199.99 (42mm)

