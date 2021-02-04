Nokia officially announces the latest cost-effective smartphone





Key Point S Nokia officially announced the new Nokia 1.4 smartphone The device is very affordable but packed with many features it will come to the US on a private day at a later date

Nokia has finally announced the latest and cheapest smartphone, Nokia 1.4. This new device, especially because it’s cheap, is offered as an attractive product for people who don’t need all the bells and whistles offered by most flagships on the market.

As previously reported, the new Nokia 1.4 will sell for less than 100 at the time of release. According to SlashGear, the new smartphone actually sells for 99, just one shy at the originally announced price. This translates to about $ 119 in US dollars, but it’s currently unclear if the device will be the actual price after reaching American soil in the near future.

This device is not designed for frequent use, but is primarily designed for basic communication and connectivity. It is not designed for mobile games, but it will allow you to run some games. The specifications and features show that it is close to the everyday phone used to make calls, send text messages, play music, and take pictures.

Nokia on charcoal 1.4 Photo: Nokia

According to Nokia, the following is an overview of the Nokia 1.4s specifications and features.

Inners

Nokia 1.4 has a Qualcomms 215 chipset with 1GB, 2GB, or 3GB of RAM, depending on where you sell it. It is backed by 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB of internal storage, depending on local availability. Storage can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

display

The handset features a 6.517-inch HD + end-to-end screen with a small teardrop notch at the top. The aspect ratio is 20: 9. This means that the display is wide enough to handle many tasks such as watching videos, viewing photos, scrolling feeds, and more.

camera

On the back of the device is a dual camera setup consisting of an 8MP main sensor with autofocus and a 2MP macro sensor. There is an LED flash for shots in dim lighting. Embedded inside the front notch is a 5MP selfie camera. This is enough for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity

Nokia 1.4 is not 5G compatible. Supports 4G LTE. This is fast enough for quick use in email and social media. It has WiFi 2.4 and Bluetooth 4.2.

The device supports dual SIM, but the models released for the US and Latin America only support a single SIM.

Security

Nokia 1.4 is the company’s first low-priced smartphone with a fingerprint sensor.

Other features

Nokia 1.4 appeals to many users with several other features, including a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual SIM support, and a huge 4,000 mAh battery rated to last up to 2 days on a single charge.

It runs Android 10 Go out of the box, but you can upgrade to Android 11 Go if available. There is also a Google Assistant button. The device comes in three colors: fjord, charcoal and dusk.

