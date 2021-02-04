The best gaming laptop in 2021





Razer Blade Pro 17

If choosing from the best gaming laptops was a compromise effort, get a lightweight laptop with anemic performance, or a powerful machine that really pushed the boundaries of what’s really called a laptop. You can put it in.

However, gaming laptops have improved significantly over the last few years, especially thanks to the more powerful and efficient GPUs of Nvidia and AMD.

You can also get a slim and smooth gaming laptop to run the latest Triple A games at high settings. Of course, if you need a powerful gaming laptop designed as an alternative to your gaming desktop, there are plenty of great options.

This is the best gaming laptop for 2021

5. Razer Blade Pro 17 Razer Blade Pro 17

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the answer to the question of what you get when you cross your MacBook Pro with your gaming laptop. Featuring a slim design, the 17-inch laptop is as portable and powerful as the few other laptops that offer a screen of this size.

Despite being only 0.8 inches thick, it has GeForce RTX graphics card options, a powerful Intel processor, and plenty of RAM.

Display: 17.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 | CPU: 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060-2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16-64GB | Storage: Dual 512GB SSD | Weight: 6.1 lbs

4. MSIGS65 Stealth Thin MSIGS65 Stealth Thin

MSI is pretty good at introducing the GS65 Stealth Thin to its ultra-powerful portable gaming laptop. With a GPU like Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080, it’s less than 5 pounds and less than an inch thick. This is an achievement.

Display: 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Intel Core i7-i9 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060-2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16-32GB | Storage: 512GB-1TB SSD | Weight: 4.2 lbs

3. Acer Predator Triton 500 Acer Predator Triton 500

If you’re looking for a premium gaming laptop with great performance and especially a killer display, the Acer Predator Triton 500 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. The latest Triton 500 stands out with its 15.6-inch 1080p screen. Not only does this screen look great, it also has an amazing 300Hz refresh rate for playing the best PC games at the fastest frame rates possible.

Display: 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 | CPU: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX2080 Super | RAM: 32 GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 4.6 lbs

2. Alienware Area 51m Alienware Area 51m

If you’re thinking of a gaming laptop, the Alienware laptop is very likely to come to your mind. This is because Dell’s sub-brands have created impressive game consoles for years. The Alienware Area 51m is no exception.

With its huge footprint and bulky chassis, this machine extends the definition of what a gaming laptop is, but you can guess that it has a lot of powerful components. For example, it’s available on the Core i9 processor and the top-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

Display: 17.3 inch, 1,920 x 1,080 | CPU: 9th Generation Intel Core i7-i9, 3.6-5 GHz | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060-2080 | RAM: 16-64GB | Storage: 1TB-2x1TB SSD + 1TB SSHD | Weight: 8.5 lbs

1. ASUS ROG G14 ASUS ROG SW at G14

One of the most difficult aspects of creating a gaming laptop is that it has enough power to achieve true gaming performance and is actually slim and lightweight, so it’s easy to carry and even on your lap. Is to create a machine. This is where the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes in.

This balance is achieved by using the AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS processor. It’s a new laptop-grade CPU with AMD’s latest technology that powers your battery pack quickly without draining it. With the addition of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, you can see a powerful 14-inch laptop.

Display: 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 | CPU: AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 3.5 lbs

Source | Tom Guide

