Discovered by Vivo S95G with 3C certification. 33W charging speed chip





| Release Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021 13:03 [IST]

The successor to the Vivo S75G, the Vivo S9 5G, will all debut in China. Meanwhile, Tarekomi’s Abhishek Yadav recently claimed that the phone would arrive in China on March 6. However, the company does not share the exact launch date of the device. Currently, a mobile phone with model number V2072A has appeared in 3C certification, and the charging speed has been clarified.

According to the 3C list, the phone comes with a V339K9 V90-CN charger that offers charging speeds up to 33W. This list also shows that it also supports 5G connections.

According to a previous report, phones with the same model number also accessed the list in the Google Play Console, revealing that the next Vivo S95G will be equipped with the Dimensity 1100 chipset. In addition, it states that it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. In terms of software, the handset runs an Android 11 OS with FunTouch custom skins.

When it comes to cameras, mobile phones are said to have the 44MP dual selfie camera that was also found on their predecessor, the Vivo S75G. However, the details of the rear camera are still obscured. Considering the details of the self-camera, you may see the same triple lens setup as the previous model on the back of the Vivo S95G.

In the case of the display, the phone is believed to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a wide notch, offering 1080 x 2400 pixel Full HD + resolution and 408 ppi pixel density. At this time, details such as battery capacity, rear camera, and price details have not yet been revealed. With the launch approaching, we can expect more information in the coming days.

In addition, the company’s portfolio includes another S-series device called the Vivo S7t5G. The phone has been certified multiple times and the full specifications have recently been posted on Chin Telecom. Phone features include a dual selfie camera, the Dimensity 820 chipset and more.

Most watched video

Best mobile phone in india

21,999

1,04,999

49,999

64,999

54,535

1,19,900

54,999

86,999

59,499

49,990

20,699

49,999

11,499

54,999

7,999

8,980

17,091

10,999

34,999

39,600

8,676

28,000

22,000

17,985

7,895

40,620

56,444

16,999

15,050

22,590

To keep up-to-date with the latest technology news and gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and subscribe to notifications.

Allow notifications

Already subscribed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos