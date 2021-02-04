Amazon Alexa 3 Years in Australia: How Are You Using It?





Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana are the four major virtual assistants and voice interfaces to devices, data, and content that create the world of Star Trek when people talk to their computers, intelligently responding and executing commands. did. Request for information, etc.

Samsung also has a Bixby virtual assistant, Huawei has a Celia, and more personal and corporate assistants.

Many people today take this kind of interaction with their homes and devices for granted, but if they haven’t or do so at all with their devices, homes, and computers, there are still many. There are people. In an easier way, though the technology just keeps improving with every update and every generation.

Amazon Alexa Smart Speakers, from simple Wi-fi enabled speakers and microphone devices, to Amazon Echo smart speakers and Echo Show screens, Amazon tablets, and Echo Show screens, screens, faster processors, better microphones, better speakers, It has rapidly evolved into a model equipped with an electric display. In addition, compatible TVs and Fire Sticks feature the latest Echo devices released late last year.

Alexa’s official YouTube channel is full of great videos on how to use Alexa’s features and enjoy their benefits. Amazon’s Alexa January 1, 2021 Top Tips video is embedded below. Then the article follows.

With the exception of the electric display, the same is true for Google Nest and various major brands of compatible devices, Apple, which recently added the highest quality HomePod mini-speakers while being small and cheap, and all iPhones, iPads, and iPods. You can also say. touch, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and connected AirPods are also conduits to Siri, and on all Apple devices you own, including the iPhone, and over 2 billion Android smartphones, it’s fierce to get your attention. There is competition.

It’s unbelievable to think that all this information is available with a tap. You can ask the device almost anything and get an answer.

Whether people have used or know all the new features and benefits of the updates and updated devices received by these services, all of this development, competition and modernization, with all three brands Bringing new devices to the ecosystem Last year also included new Amazon Alexa devices, including the new Echo Show 10.

Amazon called it “a complete reimagination of Alexa with a screen and upgraded in every way. A vibrant 10-inch that keeps appearing automatically when interacting with Alexano anywhere in the room. It features an adaptive HD display, and the new brushless motor is completely silent, which means you can’t hear anything when the Echo Show 10 spins. “

Also, how long will it take for the Amazon Alexa robot to roam around your home and help you in the same way Samsung showed with the robot in CES 2021? think. ..

Therefore, Alexa has been officially available in Australia for the past three years, with future Alexa-powered robots still in existence, with the closest electric screen to 2021. This states that Amazon is “finished.” 1,000 days to ease Australian life by letting Australians control their world with voice. “

“Since Alexa was first launched in 2018, Australia has seen a significant increase in the number of households incorporating smart home technology into their daily lives, with one in six households now equipped with smart speakers. It is said.

“In 2020, Amazon saw a significant increase in sales of smart home products, with the Echo Dot smart speaker at the top of the list of essential devices.

“But Australians are catching up with their reputation as early technology adapters, but according to Amazon data, many of us aren’t always getting the most out of Alexa, and less than half of our users (43). %) Makes the most of Alexa. Smart home capabilities by pairing with other compatible devices. “

So what does Amazon’s research show about how you’re using Alexa?

“Australia does make the most of Alexa to manage its daily lives, with more than one-third (36%) of its users using smart speakers in their daily lives and 48% using smart speakers. Listen to news and weather forecasts.

“As a music lover’s country, streaming music will continue to be Alexa’s top use case in 2020, with Tones and Is Dance Monkey at the top of the charts of the most requested songs by Australian artists last year. Dance Monkey If not playing, Australians spend more time at home and less time driving, so last year there was a surge in requests for radio stations, probably listening to the radio.

“I found that I was also an expert in accepting the funny side of Alexa. Known for his self-deprecating humor, he asked Alexa for four times more insults than he asked for compliments. Not only that, but like the novel skill Pikachu Talk, insulting and bark like a dog, it grew 271% year-on-year from March to June 2020. “

What is Amazon’s view of the “future smart home”?

In the future, according to an Amazon survey, “76% of Australians agree that Alexa will become an important feature of their homes within the next five years, suggesting that smart homes will become the norm in the future. I am.

“Alexa, with thousands of skills to choose from, allows you to become a smart home with just the power of your voice in any home.

From controlling compatible lighting and home devices through Echo smart speakers to pairing with ring doorbells or turning on your favorite Netflix series on compatible Fire TV devices, Alexa It covers.

Last year, more users were using Alexa than ever before, and Amazon “predicts that Australians will make Alexa more adventurous.”

Kate Burleigh, Country Manager for Amazon Alexa and Devices, said:

It’s humble to see so many Australians welcoming Alexa to their homes over the last three years. From useful skills like Cocktail King and RadioApp to crowd-pleasing skills like Spotify, Audible, Apple Music, Podcasts, and Netflix, we’re working hard to please our customers by adding over 25,000 skills to Alexa. I worked on it. We take pride in building a seamless experience that Australians love and will continue to provide this to our customers.

From 2021 onwards, we expected more customers to talk to friends and family inside and outside Australia through the Alexa Calling and Alexa Drop In features, depending on the need for human connectivity. This has never been so important. Especially if many of us cannot visit our friends and family many times. “

So what does Amazon expect from Alexa and what are the top trends expected in 2021?

1. Improvement of home automation:

With the surge in sales of smart home products in 2020, more Australians will adopt home automation in 2021, supported by the continued demand for the convenience of voice communications and a more personalized experience. Is expected. This year, Alexa works with compatible smart home devices to wake up with fresh coffee and set the air conditioner to the perfect temperature when you get home.

2. Home as a movie theater, club, restaurant, etc .:

Australians will enhance their home entertainment games so that they could slowly celebrate with their friends at home. From pairing your Echo device with a compatible Fire TV device to automate your home entertainment system, to finding the perfect party game, to creating the ideal mood lighting with compatible lights, Alexa users There are many ways to set up a guest scene. 2021.

3. Make connections with loved ones near and far:

In the near future, international and domestic travel will be removed from the card, allowing Australia to take full advantage of Alexa Communications to connect with domestic and international friends who have the Alexa app or a supported Echo device. A quarter of Australian customers already use Alexa to stop by friends and family. Alexa is also a great way to stay in touch by sharing personalized messages with your friends’ devices and video calling family around the world.

Amazon has detailed information about the appliances and systems connected to all Alexa smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa.

