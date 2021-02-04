Why is the video game Twitter obsessed with the giant Resident Evil woman? | Games





When Capcom launched a new trailer and demo of the horror sequel Resident Evil Village at the end of January, the company probably didn’t realize they had a global internet meme at hand. But when players downloaded and explored the game’s short interactive trailer, thousands of people rushed into the climax, a giant tall woman in a wide-brimmed hat and a pleated dress with a rift. It was similarly horrified and magical. Then arrive at the player with a Freddy Krueger-style knife glove.

Who was this huge woman? Why was she so attractive? The game Twitter was brightened with speculation, screenshots, fan art, and very quickly, almost unhidden desires.

A woman, or as she is known correctly, Lady Dimitresque has become a meme of towering video games throughout social media and forums, and most jokes focus on her height. Little is known about the character or game story, except for the fact that Village sees the main character of Resident Evil 7 Ethan Winters traveling to a Gothic castle in Eastern Europe. There Dimitresk and her ghostly daughter apparently have a prisoner of his child. There is speculation that game art director Tomonori Takano posted official readings on Twitter.

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear.

There is a message from Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano and some very interesting facts that may seem strange: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ

— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 2, 2021

This has raised the interest of the virus, jokingly with other video game developers, publishers, and even console makers. But why is everyone suddenly crazy about this statue-like appearance?

In fact, this is nothing new. A terrifyingly tall woman is a well-known archetype of ancient myths and legends. Ancient Greek Amazon. Skadi, the giant Nordic goddess of the mountains. Putana, a Hindu demon killed by Krishna. Beowulf’s Grendel’s cursed and powerful mother is as famous as Hachishakusama. Of course, she is an 8-foot-tall woman stealing a Japanese folklore child. In psychoanalytic terms, these numbers seem to articulate the archaic mother’s Freud theory (later explored by Melanie Klein and Jacques Lacan). This shows that the baby first understood the mother as a nourisher, a fascinating and comprehensive giant. ..

In her original film-theoretic work, The Monstrous-Feminine, Barbara Creed positions archaic mothers, male fears of others, and female reproductive bodies as the psychological roots of all horror fiction. I am. One of the most fascinating examples of this is in the Alien series of movies. There are heterogeneous forms coded by women and endless images of violent births, splattered fluids, and body excretion. At 2.9 meters, some Twitter users point out that Lady Dimitresque is about the same height as an alien monster, and her internal organs gloves resemble heterogeneous nails. (And let’s start with how knives and heels are read as a symbol of a penis that reflects a man’s castration anxiety. Thanks again to Freud.)

The video game greedily explores the fear and abuse of this large female reproductive body. As the boss at the end of the level of the giants of Bloodborne, The Witcher, God of War, and Devil May Cry Capcoms, it’s part of that cycle that giant female monsters ooze blood and mucus, and sexual attraction. It brings out both terrifying horror. So maybe you’re crazy about Lady Dimitresque. Because, like heterogeneous forms, medusas, and witches, she represents a fundamental fear. She is a mother and a seducer, soaring above us with a huge castor. Or people really like her hat.







