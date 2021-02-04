That’s why the Swiss company ridicules Apple with a $ 30,800 Vantablack-coated watch.





H Moser, a luxury watchmaker known for its occasional apple-feeding analog watches in the Swiss Alps, has released a new bargain at a high-tech company with watches with infinitely rotating loading wheels. The retail price is $ 30,800 (about 23,000 / AU $ 40,000).

As reported by Hodinkee, Infinite Upgrade enjoys smartwatches that need a firmware update before they can tell you the time. Despite borrowing some design clues from Apple, it doesn’t have “smart” features with just two hands, it has a familiar wheel that helps count seconds.

The Apple Watch 6 features an always-on Retina display, the brightest display to date, but the Infinite Upgrade face is coated with Vantablack, a material that can absorb up to 99.965% of the available light.

This is strangely not the first entry of HMoser. In 2017, the company manufactured a watch with a bezel made from real Swiss cheese.

Dark side

That Vantablack coating is arguably part of the reason for the Last Upgrade price tag. The material (at the heart of a long-standing feud between artists Anish Kapoor and Stuart Semple) is not a pigment, but an artificially grown carbon nanotube “forest.”

Although it has practical applications in optics and thermal regulation, its manufacturer, Surrey Nano Systems, has also licensed technology companies wishing to make a statement. In 2018, Activision paid for a room coated with Vantablack to promote Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The following year, BMW unveiled the X6 concept with a Vantablack coating aimed at drawing attention to the silhouette of the car.

However, unlike BMW, if your pockets are deep enough and you don’t mind the cost of a new car, you can actually buy the last upgrade.

