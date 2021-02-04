



NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite Free Download Latest Version. It is complete standalone offline setup program for NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite.

NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite overview

NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite is a powerful application that provides powerful tools designed to help users manage remote hosts and easily organize all shared files, a comprehensive application that comes packed with advanced and powerful tools including Xbrowser, Xconfig, Xftp, Xlpd, Xshell, Xmanager and Xstart. All these tools provide users with an efficient and flexible workflow while sharing a common SSH security module to allow programs to interact with each other for convenience and productivity, this is a very useful program that offers a comprehensive solution for network administrators who need secure connection to remote terminals via SSH, TELNET, file transfer, and document printing Remotely locally using LPD and access Unix / Linux hosts directly from Windows PCs. The program supports different protocols such as SSH, SFTP and SERIAL that enable you to connect to any remote workstation to perform various maintenance operations. The interface is simple and straightforward that provides all the tools in one package that makes the program easy to install and access. You can also download IDM Internet Download Manager Free Download.

NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite provides advanced synchronization features that help you synchronize multiple files and folders to and from a remote path with local folders. As far as security is concerned, the software supports encryption and user authentication. It also features xftp tool that allows you to easily drag and drop files between different systems in a graphical environment. Also, you can run the print command on any network system or on multiple systems simultaneously and receive the results in a linear and regular manner. Xlpd is used to print files on remote systems without downloading them to your local computer and manage all problems and challenges, it also includes a built-in server profile manager that allows you to create profiles with options like window modes, catalogs of fonts, colors, etc. and apply them to your sessions. After creating a new session, you can exchange files over the network, as well as edit remote files with Notepad. Xconfig tool allows you to set your session only one time and removes the tedious task of settings options manually for each session, in addition, if you want to bring a remote application to the Windows desktop, you can use Xstart that can automatically handle login steps to the remote host that allow you to Any program you specify. It is a very secure tool that includes universal master password support for safe and easy sharing of session files between devices and users. You can also download NetSupport Manager 2020 for free.

NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite Features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite free download

NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite Technical Setup Details

Before starting the NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite free download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: NetSarang Xmanager Power SuiteSetup File Name: NetSarang_Xmanager_Power_Suite_7.0.0003_Multilingual.rar Setup Size: 163MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanic: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Latest version added In February 2021 Developers: NetSarang Xmanager

System Requirements for NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 200MB Processor: Intel Pentium IV processor or higher NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite free download

Click on the link below to start NetSarang Xmanager Power Suite Free Download. This is a complete standalone offline installer setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123





