Instagram looks like TikTok because it prototypes a vertically scrolling story.





Developer and student Alessandro Palazzi first found a test for this feature. You can now swipe up and down to view the story. A popup will appear highlighting the new design.

Paluzzi found this feature in Instagram code, but later confirmed it to TechCrunch.

This was an early prototype and is not currently being tested on Instagram, a company spokeswoman told the publication. Therefore, the design may not actually be the main app.

Instagram is currently being challenged by its explosively popular rival TikTok.

To be more competitive, Instagram introduced Lille in August 2020 as a similar short video feature.

Users can record short videos that they can share with friends and edit with filters and effects, a feature called TikTok Clone, similar to the story added to Instagram after it was released on Snapchat. I am.

However, with the release of this feature, users posted too many places, causing confusion in the app.

Instagram head Adam Mosserirecently told The Verge that most people don’t understand the difference between IGTV (a feature-length video app format) and videos posted on Instagram.

It’s probably too subtle to sympathize with anyone, so I was looking at ways to simplify and integrate ideas across Instagram, not just IGTV. This is because we made many new bets last year. I think we need to focus on simplicity and craft this year.

Instagram is removing the core features of the story, following user feedback.

Some people are displaying a message in the app telling them that Instagram is testing changes to story sharing.

This change prevents users from sharing their posts or other users’ feeds in their stories.

