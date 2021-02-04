



DiskGenius Professional 2021 Free Download Latest Version. It is complete offline installer standalone setup of DiskGenius Professional 2021.

DiskGenius Professional 2021 overview

DiskGenius Professional 2021 is a reliable and powerful yet easy-to-use disk partition management and data recovery program or Windows program that helps you create partition formatting, resize, expand, backup, partition, hide and clone, it is a comprehensive data recovery application that comes packed with powerful and effective features such as recovering lost partitions, recovering lost files , Backups, partitions, clone partitions, copy drives, advanced file operations, and more. It is a very useful recovery tool to recover multiple partitions on a computer in order to protect the bulk of data in the event of an operating system error. With this amazing tool, you have the power to completely recover files lost due to accidental deletion, formatting, RAW drive, partition loss, Windows crashes, bad sectors, etc.from hard drive, external HD drive, USB flash drive, memory card , Pen stick, virtual disk, Windows storage space, RAID, dynamic disks, etc. The program supports VMware, VirtualBox and Virtual PC virtual disk files that can easily handle SCSI, IDE, SATA drives, USB drives and memory cards. It also offers support for popular file system types including FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and EXT3. You can also download SysTools SQL Backup Recovery Free Download.

The program includes advanced and accurate recovery tools that allow you to fully recover files from damaged and corrupted RAW partitions. It has a built-in hex editor tool that enables you to analyze RAW data and deal with complex data loss issues, it also searches for lost partitions and recover files from them. Besides, it can repair partition table and erase partitions to increase disk space. It can safely and easily resize an existing partition or split a partition into two smaller ones without losing any data. This smart app has the ability to format the entire partition without losing any kind of tracking. It also enables users to hide the partition that contains important or sensitive data which ensures that no one can see this partition, and it allows users to convert GPT / MBR, convert dynamic disk to basic format or convert virtual disk format without losing data in addition, It gives you the ability to assign a user-defined name to a specific volume or partition making it easy to identify the partition using the custom name. The program can permanently delete files so that they cannot be recovered by any specialized data recovery software. In conclusion, DiskGenius Professional 2021 is a comprehensive data recovery, partition manager, and data backup solution that offers a complete backup solution to fully protect your data against any potential risks. You can also download MiniTool Power Data Recovery Business Technician 2021 Free Download.

DiskGenius Professional 2021 Features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after DiskGenius Professional 2021 free download

DiskGenius Professional 2021 Technical Setup Details

Before starting DiskGenius Professional 2021 Free Download make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: DiskGenius Professional 2021 Setup File Name: DiskGenius_Professional_v5.4.1.1178.rar Setup Size: 62MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Fully Compatibility Mechanical: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Added Latest release date: February 03, 2021 Developers: DiskGenius

System Requirements for DiskGenius Professional 2021 Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 100MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher DiskGenius Professional 2021 Free Download

Click on below link to start DiskGenius Professional 2021 Free Download. This is a complete standalone offline installer setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123





