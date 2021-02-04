That’s why the PS5 is actually stolen for $ 499





It looks like everyone is asking where to buy the PS5, but Sony sold 4.5 million new consoles last year. And the Japanese electronics giant is at a loss to sell the unit.

Sony had already claimed that the PS5 was the biggest release in history. However, it’s amazing that we were able to sell a large number of consoles in less than two months after its launch in the United States on November 12. Console supply is constrained and PS5 replenishment is somewhat sporadic.

If you’re following the post-launch coverage of the PS5, it’s no wonder Sony has sold a bunch of PS5 consoles, especially given that the PS5 is almost always out of stock. And PS5 replenishment sells in just a few minutes. However, sales of these consoles show a strong desire for Sony’s new consoles, even though the amount of PS5 games they play is not very high.

But even more surprising information is that Sony is at a loss for selling the PS5. So if you’re lucky enough to find a disk drive with a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, you’ll get a little technical bargain.

Sony did not analyze the exact cost of manufacturing the PS5 and selling it for $ 499, or $ 399 for the Digital Edition. However, Sony said it needed to offset the increase in profits from “strategic prices for PS5 hardware set below manufacturing costs.”

This is understandable given that the PS5 provides users with 10 teraflops of graphics power, state-of-the-art PCI 4.0 SSDs, a dualSense controller with advanced tactile sensation, and a console that can deliver 4K games with ray tracing. I will. Using an equivalent PC can cost more than $ 1,500.

This is nothing new, as Sony sold the PS3 at a loss. By doing so, I was able to bring a Blu-ray player to many homes. And since Sony got all the Blu-ray cuts sold, it was a wise move to make the first loss of hardware. Sony also makes a lot of money by selling games and subscribing to services.

So it’s not a big deal for Sony to do something similar to the PS5. From console experience, it’s clear that services like the PlayStation Plus are at the forefront and the interface is very good at flagging new games to buy. All of this spends money on Sony’s financial resources.

It’s not easy to predict that more than 4 million PS5s sold last year will continue to be profitable over the life of these consoles.

This is good in two ways. The PS5 is definitely a bargain at $ 499, given the hardware and performance it offers, and the innovative controllers it comes with. And the fact that Sony earns more money over time means a better service for gamers as Tokyo-based companies continue to support and build things like the PlayStation Plus.

Of course, this is easier than it sounds. And getting a PS5 is still stupid, and inventory will not change for months. But when that changes, 2021 is becoming the year of PS5.

