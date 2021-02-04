Ori’s director calls Cyberpunk 2077, the creator of No Man’s Sky, a “snake oil salesman.”





Editor’s view: Mahler has many good points. It’s expected to hype the product, but it’s completely lying, so it’s unethical at best to buy more people before it’s released, and in the worst case it can be illegal. Consumers have been warned not to pre-order games for decades, but it will happen and will definitely continue.

Game designers who are just disappointed at the time of release and make big promises about the next title are familiar to us. Moon Studios founder and director of the Ori series, Thomas Mahler, is fed up with it and has guilty of such actions, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky maker “Snake Oil Salesman.” It is branded.

In a post to Reset Era titled “Why Gamers Trust and Even Forgive Snake Oil Salesmen”. Mahler writes that the practice began with British game designer Peter Molyneux, the man behind the Fable and Black and White series.

“He was the master of’Instead of telling you what my product is, get hooked on what I think it could be and excite you all!'”-And , It was okay until you actually put your money down, and then the game wasn’t like what Peter was hype about it. “

Mahler chose Sean Murray, the creator of No Man’s Sky and the founder of Hello Games. Murray advertised NMS so much before its release that the studio was threatened with murder about six weeks later. But after the game arrived due to lack of functionality, bugs, and other issues, the excitement turned into disappointment. The discrepancy between what we promised and what we got led to an investigation by the UK Advertising Standards Bureau and Valve, requesting an actual in-game screenshot of the Steam list.

After years of patches and new content, No Man’s Sky is closer to Murray’s original promised game, helping Mahler win some of the awards he’s having trouble with.

“they [Hello Games] With so many updates released, forget about the first lies and deceptions, and hey, let’s actually give him a prize again, he’s finally just a little bit of what he said the game was years ago Because it was delivered. Thank you, Geoff Keighley. Rewarding such actions will certainly help the industry grow stronger. “

Mahler saves most of his Vitriol for Cyberpunk 2077. The issues experienced by CD Projekt Red’s RPGs are well documented. The company subsequently released an apology video, claiming that CDPR testing did not show many of the issues players encountered. He also denied that the famous E3 demo was “almost completely fake.”

“Here, the entire CD PR PR department took all the clues from what worked for Molineux and Murray and hated them altogether,” Marler wrote. “All the videos released by CDPR were carefully crafted to create very compelling pictures in the player’s mind. They completely stopped saying that this would cure cancer. This strategy has resulted in sensational 8 million pre-orders. “

