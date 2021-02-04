Fossil announces new smartwatch for Rs 18,495 in India





New Delhi: US-based fashion brand Fossil has expanded its wide range of Gen 5 smartwatches with the introduction of the new Gen 5E smartwatch in India for R3 18,495.

The smartwatch features an always-on 1.19-inch OLED display and personalized options such as a variety of interchangeable straps and watch faces.

“The new Fossil Gen 5E is a testament to the team’s efforts to create technology that not only looks fashionable, but also helps enhance the lifestyle of its users,” said Johnson Verghese, Managing Director of Fossil Group, India. Stated in a statement.

“With all the key features of a Gen5 smartwatch, the Gen5E is affordable and can be purchased online at Myntra and Flipkart,” Verghese added.

Its advanced sensors with new wellness extensions that allow users to track their sleep history, monitor their comfort and set activity goals are promising data that power all health and fitness apps. To provide.

In addition, various smart battery modes such as daily mode, extended mode, timed mode, and custom mode allow users to connect to notifications such as calls, text messages, apps, etc. at any time.

It also gives Google Assistant users control over Google Nest devices, lights, music, and more.

The new smartwatch is available in two sizes, 44mm and 42mm, on online and offline platforms.

