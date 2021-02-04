Nvidia RTX 3080 Stock Tracker: Where to Buy Nvidia 3080 GPUs in USA, UK, Australia





The Nvidia RTX 3080 was launched last year alongside other RTX 30 series GPUs, but it’s hard to come by as hard as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Here at T3, we monitor the restocking of graphics cards at retail stores so they don’t miss them.

There are PS5 stock trackers and Xbox series X stock trackers, but now you can do the same with Nvidia’s long-awaited RTX 3080 card. Like the two consoles, Nvidia is experiencing supply issues and warns that the RTX 30 series will remain undersupply until May. Getting a new GPU isn’t easy, but the T3’s Nvidia RTX 3080 stock tracker can help.

Prices start at $ 699 / £ 649 / AU $ 1,139 for the GeForce RTX 3080, $ 1,499 / £ 1,399 / AU $ 2,429 for the RTX3090, and $ 499 / £ 469 / AU $ 809 for the RTX3070. As with the PS5 and Xbox Series X purchasing guides, we recommend that you create an account at these retailers, save your payment details, and complete the checkout process as soon as possible.

Also, as with consoles, it’s a good idea to avoid scalpers that resell their products at soaring prices. Patience is rewarded, so don’t be fooled by paying the odds.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 in the US

Amazon Amazon is a great place to buy a new graphics card. The RTX3080 is currently out of stock, but be aware of the weather for imminent restocking. Amazon will not notify you when it is back in stock, so it’s best to check it daily.View transaction

GameStop GameStop has boarded a premium GPU train and stocks Nvidia’s RTX 30 series. Like most other retailers out there, its inventory is currently depleted, but we will continue to check for updates.View transaction

Best Buy Best Buy is a retailer worth bookmarking when buying the Nvidia RTX 3080, as it has a good track record of declining inventory for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Best Buy is also one of the only products. Where you can find GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition.View transaction

Walmart Walmart is not loose when it comes to premium technology products. The RTX30 series is no exception. The website is out of stock, but it does offer the founder version of the card, so it’s worth checking in regularly.View transaction

Newegg Newegg has a variety of GPUs, but all RTX 3080 cards are currently out of stock.View transaction

B & H PhotoB & H stocks RTX 3080 from $ 869.99 to a limited edition of the white ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 up to $ 1,049. Keep an eye on retailers as the card’s product page states that more is underway. Over the next few weeks.View transaction

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3080 in the UK

Amazon Amazon is a great place to look for restocks of the Nvidia RTX 3080. It is currently out of stock, but the console is open to the public without notice, so it is recommended that you check in daily after purchase.View transaction

Currys Currys has an RTX 3080 card option, but there is only one collection option available, so you’ll need to enter your zip code to see if it’s in stock at your nearest store. It’s unlikely, but it’s worth a try just in case.View transaction

Overclockers UK Overclockers UK currently does not have an RTX3080 card in stock, but the website states that it will be added soon. We will continue to monitor retailers for next week or so.View transaction

Ebuyer Ebuyer doesn’t have an RTX 3080 GPU in stock, but things look promising with a graphics card with the “coming soon” badge. Bookmark the page and check it daily.View transaction

ScanScan is a dedicated page for the RTX 30 series that is updated by 10:30 am on weekdays, and we’re doing our best to keep track of Nvidia RTX 3080 replenishments. As of today, the inventory arriving at the warehouse has already been talked about, and the website is focused on fulfilling existing pre-orders on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX3080 Australia

The RTX 3080 graphics card Mwave None is currently out of stock, but you can sign up for notifications and be alerted when Mwave is back in stock.

ScorptecThings is also less promising for Scorptec’s RTX3080 buyers. The retailer is completely out of stock.View transaction

The PLE Computers RTX3080 is also out of stock at PLE Computers and I don’t know when to expect more. We recommend that you check in at a later date.View transaction

Of course, always visit the source itself and visit the Nvidia website to check the replenishment status of the RTX 3080.

If you want to balance your budget and needs, you can check out T3’s best graphics card summary to find the right one for your rig and wallet.

