Instagram plans to emulate TikTok’s vertical story feed feature





According to TechCrunch’s official confirmation, Instagram is working on a TikTok-style vertical story feed feature. This allows users to scroll the story vertically by swiping up and down, just as they can with TikTok.

It’s not a hidden fact that Instagram recently ported a number of features from TikTok (which can be called a “copy”). Instagram Reels is one of the popular concepts that TikTok copied when facing challenges in countries such as India.

Instagram has had the opportunity to compete with TikTok and has achieved tremendous results. Today, social media giants don’t need stones to emulate another Instagram TikTok feature in the Vertical Stories feed.

The code was discovered by the developer Alessandro Palazzi. This indicates that a new vertical story feature is already under development.

The screenshots shared by Alessandro show a simple interface with the text “Swipe up and down to view the story.” In addition, there is a large blue button labeled “Vertical Stories”.

However, these new Instagram vertical story feed features aren’t open to anyone and haven’t been tested. A spokeswoman for one company confirmed TechCrunch, saying, “This is an early prototype and is not currently tested on Instagram.”

At this point, it’s almost done. But it sometimes shows Instagram’s commitment to bring freshness and new features to the platform.

Vertical Story Feed integrates Instagram story and Lille experience

I’m used to vertical scrolling. It feels more natural than a tap or a horizontal swipe. Stock Android OS displays a list of apps as a vertical list.

In addition, scroll vertically to navigate web pages and other social media apps such as Facebook feeds and YouTube homepages. Adopting vertical scrolling for your story helps you integrate different Instagram feeds.

For reference, the Instagram reel can also be scrolled vertically. In addition, the Vertical Stories feed integrates the experience of all features within the app.

IGTV will be the only feature that remains untouched. The IGTV video targets the vertical grid of the profile. When you start looking at them, they turn into horizontal navigation.

In addition, as our sources point out, after introducing the Vertical Stories feed, Instagram may prioritize video posting over photos. This can be done to compete with TikTok.

On previous occasions, it’s important to remember that Instagram has tweaked its algorithms to promote videos shared on the platform. This is all done to improve user engagement and attract more users using platforms like TikTok.

#Instagram is working on a vertical story Swipe up or down to view the story. pic.twitter.com/LDJje8l137

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) February 2, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos