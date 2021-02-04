Bang & Olufsen’s new wireless speaker is a future-proof modular wonder





Bang & Olufsen has launched a new wireless speaker with a modular design that can maintain its specifications for years. The Beosound level includes a replaceable cover, a user-replaceable battery module, and most interestingly, a streaming module that can be updated when the speaker’s wireless capabilities are discontinued.

This module includes an antenna array, digital signal processing (DSP) chip, and other integrated technologies for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities and is designed to meet current connectivity standards. The idea is that as newer, better wireless technology and more powerful DSP chips are developed, the Beosound Level can be returned to Bang & Olufsen for replacement with upgraded modules.

According to the company, this streaming module will be added to other upcoming products so you can see the full range of upgradeable speakers. For now, Beosound Level offers streaming via Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast, and can optionally include a Google Assistant to make it even smarter.

The design is also flexible in that it can stand upright, lay flat, or hang on the wall, and has two different finishing options: a light oak wooden cover or a dark gray fabric cover. Both are placed on top of a pearl blast aluminum chassis and neither is cheap. The fabric model costs $ 1,499, while the oak version costs $ 1,799.

You will also need to pay for a replacement of the streaming module (if any) and a replacement battery. However, the Beoplay level can last 16 hours between charges, and the charger design is pretty clean. At the end of the power cable, there is a magnetic disk that easily sticks to the back panel of the speaker, as opposed to a small dedicated jack.

If you have cash to burn and don’t like any of the best Bluetooth speakers, you can buy Beosound Level directly from Bang & Olufsen. Perhaps it’s worth some skepticism about how innovative modular design is. I don’t know if it’s worth investing in a new streaming module and when it’s worth it. Existing DSPs are likely to already be able to handle software updates arriving in the near future. ..

More generally, modular technology products do not have a good track record in long-term support. The Motorolas Moto Mods project for mobile phones, like the Acer Revo Build PC, has failed significantly. Still, at least it’s encouraging to see Bang & Olufsen make the Beosound Level very easy to repair with a removable cover and a user-replaceable battery. Even if you’ve never upgraded your wireless capabilities, it may be worth a try.

