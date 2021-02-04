PS5 supply will not improve in the near future – BGR





Sony announced in its financial results that it sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5s in the launch quarter. This is the same number as the release and sale of PS4. The company said PS5 supply is unlikely to improve in the near future, as a shortage of semiconductors and other components is hampering Sony’s increased production. The PS5 can remain sold out as long as Sony is struggling to increase production.

The PlayStation 5 was one of the hardest to find during the holiday shopping season. That wasn’t necessarily a surprise, as new consoles are usually sold out. However, several factors may have influenced Sony’s ability to meet the demands of the busy holiday season. Increasing demand and the Scalper corps squeezing the PS5 market were factors influencing supply in November and December. Sony sold all mass-produced units to an audience of hundreds of millions of buyers. This all happened against the backdrop of a new coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis forced more people to spend more time indoors, and the game was an easy way to fight boredom. But it also affected operations in the early months. About a year ago, China’s supply chain stopped and some travel stopped, so it was already doubtful whether the PS5 and Xbox Series X would start the 2020 holiday season.

PlayStation buyers who believe their PS5 inventory will improve after the holiday shopping frenzy will not like Sony’s comments on this issue. Sony also seems to be addressing a shortage of key components that prevent it from increasing its PS5 supply. In other words, you should continue to anticipate a PS5 shortage for the foreseeable future.

Top Deal Amazon Shoppers Today Are Crazy For These Best Selling Powecom KN95 Masks Price: $ 25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees there is

Sony confirmed in its earnings report Wednesday that it sold 4.5 million PS5s worldwide in the December 2020 quarter. Ars Technica points out that this is comparable to the 4.5 million PS4 units sold in the console’s launch quarter (December 2013). However, that does not indicate a significant increase in PS5 supply in the coming quarter.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said in an announcement of financial results, “It is difficult to increase PS5 production due to the shortage of semiconductors.” “We were not able to fully meet the high demand from our customers. [but] We continue to do our best to ship as many units as possible to customers waiting for PS5. “

Sony is currently expecting record-breaking performance in the gaming sector, thanks to an increase in PlayStation Plus subscriptions (47.4 million). Since 87% of PS5 owners are also positive subscribers, PS5 supports it. However, the PS5 sale itself has not yet made a profit for the Japanese conglomerate.

Sony has confirmed that “losses due to the strategic price of PS5 hardware set below manufacturing costs” have hurt the profits of the game. As expected, Sony is losing money on every PS5 unit it manufactures, which has always been an expected trade-off for the company. This will change in the future as the cost of the component goes down. The company states that “the profit margin of PlayStation 4 hardware has improved.”

Sony also said the pandemic actually helped its bottom line. “Thanks to continued home demand and the launch of the PS5, we have achieved a very high level of user engagement,” the company said. “The total gameplay time for PlayStation users in December was about 30% longer than in the same month last year.”

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world.

