Jeff Bezos’ Complex Heritage





In 1997, when Amazon became a publicly traded company, CEO Jeff Bezos promised investors to embark on a journey. Amazon will not pursue short-term profits, he warned in a letter to shareholders. It focuses “relentlessly” on the customer. It acts urgently, but prioritizes long-term investment. And it implements a lean culture that minimizes costs and reduces waste.

A quarter of a century later, Bezos’ approach has made Amazon a global giant that employs more than a million people and touches almost every aspect of modern life. This became even more apparent during the pandemic.

Until recently, Bezos, the wealthiest person in the world, sells books from the garage, manufactures home appliances, produces award-winning movies and TV shows, provides organic groceries, and is the largest in the world. I started running a company that hosts some of my websites. His company’s ambitions include using flying drones to deliver packages to homes and spreading facial recognition technology to virtually every consumer’s front door.

Bezos and Amazon have promised to make your life easier, more convenient, and richer with every new innovation. However, these services also proved Amazon’s ever-expanding power, influence, and self-interest, and sparked fierce criticism from its opponents that Amazon would kill physical stores. That it is bullying the workers. Maintaining a monopoly using data from large online storefronts. Became a discriminatory police accessory in partnership with law enforcement agencies.

“The guy was crazy about end users, and they were a top priority,” said James Bailey, a professor of leadership development at George Washington University’s Business School. “This is one of the situations where the biggest asset is also the biggest debt.”

Bezos is now measuring consumers, investors, and many small businesses as he resigns from the $ 1.7 trillion business he built and prepares to take on the role of executive chair. A national calculation of the costs that have created unknown value, but that it may have created for everyone else.

A model for building an online company

Bezos’ ambition was great from the beginning. He launched Amazon when few people knew what the internet was and chose a name. He later told journalist Bradstone that the Amazon River is “not just the largest river in the world.” It is many times larger than the next largest river. It blows away all other rivers. “

To achieve his vision, Bezos frustrated some shareholders by investing heavily in the business. Amazon entered its first profitable quarter in late 2001, and the first profitable year did not occur until 2003. Amazon has remained profitable for the next decade. This approach has become a model for many others in Silicon Valley, and perhaps even an excuse for cash-hungry startups who seem to have run out of money without a way to profit.

“Bezos has created a blueprint for building Internet businesses, customer-centric and expanding disruptive innovation,” tweeted Aaron Levie, CEO of enterprise cloud company Box.com.

Launched as a $ 79 annual subscription plan, there is no other innovation that symbolizes Bezos’ willingness to lose, like Amazon Prime, which introduced the company’s most famous service, two-day free shipping.

On the surface, Amazon Prime has lost money. In addition to fast delivery, the cost of benefits such as streaming media, digital photo storage, and grocery discounts outweighed what the company did with subscription fees. But this is another example of Bezos’ long-term plan, attracting new customers to Amazon’s orbit and persuading them to become megaspenders on the platform. This will allow Amazon to further reduce costs, attract more customers and create a virtuous cycle. Or what Bezos called the “flywheel effect”. Last year, the company announced that it has more than 150 million prime subscribers worldwide.

Relentless or ruthless?

As Amazon became a bigger player in retail, it inevitably clashed with others, big and small. In some cases, it effectively pushed them out of business.

Bookstore Barnes & Noble has announced that it will go private in 2019, ten years after trying to keep pace with Amazon. Toys “R” Us has accused Amazon of aggressive pricing that shattered a typical American toy store. Whether right or wrong, Amazon is often cited as a factor behind the so-called retail apocalypse. And nowadays, just mentioning Bezos’ interest in new services can plunge stocks across the industry into a downward spiral.

Like Wal-Mart before that, Amazon has come to be seen as “a new big bully, at least in the Internet retail space,” Bailey said.

Amazon is famous for clashing with book publishers over who controls e-book pricing. A groundbreaking antitrust investigation by US lawmakers found that they intentionally sold diapers to lose money and bought the company before raising diaper prices to thwart Diapers.com. (Mr. Bezos said he doesn’t remember ordering price increases.) Amazon’s growing influence puts pressure on suppliers and uses third-party sellers’ own sales data to gain anti-competitiveness. It is said that he gave a great deal of power to this.

Bezos argues that Amazon thrives when it helps the growth of the pie as a whole, not at the expense of others. “Amazon’s success depends overwhelmingly on the success of thousands of small businesses that also sell products in Amazon stores,” he told Congress.

Bezos also ruffled when he held a highly publicized contest for the privilege of hosting Amazon’s latest headquarters. The so-called “HQ2” was marketed as a driving force for local job creation and economic growth, especially in small and medium-sized cities seeking development. For months, dozens of city leaders joked for Amazon’s support for tax incentives and real estate offers. But in the end, Amazon chose Northern Virginia, just outside Washington, DC and New York. It is one of the wealthiest and most obvious metropolitan areas in the United States and has puzzled many spectators. (I withdrew from New York after facing backlash from community members.) The entire episode was a strange change in Amazon’s power and influence.

For some critics, the good that Bezos created does not deny the alleged harm. On the 2020 campaign trail, a person like Senator Elizabeth Warren is turning around to seek the dissolution of Amazon.

“The United States and Europe are coming for Big Tech, and I don’t think the proceedings against Facebook and Google are over,” said Paul Gallant, an industry analyst at Cowen and Company.

What is good for customers is not necessarily good for workers

Just as he raised the question of whether Bezos’ growing empire was good for other businesses, he also raised the question of whether it was good for workers.

Advances in automation, complaints about working conditions, and harsh trade union stance have all contributed to years of employee strikes, petitions, and in some cases proceedings. Many of the company’s white-collar workers are also protesting Amazon’s environmental impact and are calling on Bezos to step up its climate change efforts. (Amazon and Bezos later promised to do more, and Bezos promised the first $ 10 billion of his own money to combat climate change.)

Early in the pandemic, Amazon faced a warehouse worker rebellion over a shortage of hand sanitizers, masks, and other protective equipment. After a New York-based employee organized a protest on the issue, Amazon fired him for violating the company’s Covid quarantine policy. Amazon says it has since conducted temperature checks at fulfillment centers, strengthened cleaning plans and established about 150 “process changes” to keep workers safe.

Amazon won praise for raising the minimum wage to $ 15 per hour, but only after intense pressure from the Labor Party and some US lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders. And on the same day Bezos announced plans to resign as CEO, the Federal Trade Commission said it would pay more than $ 60 million to resolve allegations that Amazon withheld hints from contract delivery drivers. I did.

In the coming weeks, Amazon workers in Alabama will vote on whether to form the company’s first US union. In response, Amazon has launched a campaign to promote face-to-face voting and discourage unionization, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Jeff Bezos has built a multi-billion dollar empire based on exploitative practices such as wage theft and surveillance tactics designed to silence workers and prevent organization,” said a civil rights organization. Rasha Drobinson, president of Color Of Change, said.

A high-tech icon whose reputation reflects his industry

Despite criticism, Bezos will undoubtedly be remembered as a talented strategist and disciplined entrepreneur in the business world.

Well-known venture capitalist Bill Gurley called Bezos’ tenure at Amazon “the most spectacular CEO of my life.”

In many respects, Bezos’s story about Amazon reflects the story of Silicon Valley. He started with a small idea to change the world in his garage. He was praised for innovating the path to success, working hard and taking calculated risks. But those same choices also led to the claim that his company grew too strongly for its own benefit and for the benefit of society.

It’s used by billionaire CEOs because claims about Amazon’s power and approach to competition can lead to a confrontation with Washington.

In a letter to employees this week, Bezos said he would spend more time on his newspaper, The Washington Post and his space flight company, Blue Origin. He also plans to be more involved in philanthropy, perhaps following in the footsteps of another innovative technology CEO, Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

“Bezos wants to be on top,” Galant said.

