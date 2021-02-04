Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro may be launched in India in March. Oppo F21 may debut in late 2021: Report





According to the report, Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro may be launched in India in March. The smartphone was recently scheduled to go on sale in February, but according to the latest report, citing insider sources, it will go on sale in March. In addition, reports were shared that the Oppo F21 smartphone is still under development and may be launched later this year.

Citing insider sources, Oppo plans to release Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro in March 2021, according to a 91Mobiles report. Little is known about the two phones at this time, but Oppo will soon make fun of them. Released next month.

Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro have been in the news since December 2018. At the time, smartphones were rumored to be launched with new hybrid optical zoom technology that allows users to take pictures with up to 10x zoom. However, the phone was not on sale at that time.

Recently, the phone was told to go on sale in February 2021. The report also stated that Oppo F19 could debut as Oppo F21 instead. However, according to insider sources, the smartphone will go on sale next month. Oppo F21 is reportedly another series, which will be announced later, probably later this year.

The Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro are the successors to the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones launched in September 2020. This information was taken with a pinch of salt, as Oppo has not yet officially revealed anything about Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro.

