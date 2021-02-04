How to use the camera and how to take pictures





guide

Zhiqing Wan released on February 4, 2021

With the release of Update 1.3, Genshin Impact contains a lot of new content. From the Time Exclusive character banner, you can also start drawing a new 5-star character Xiao or take part in a new photography quest. But before that, you first need to know how to use the new gadget. Here’s how to use the camera with Genshin Impact.

Take a photo with a camera at Genshin Impact

First, head to Liyue Harbor and talk to an NPC named Ji Tong to start the quest and get a camera. Every day he gives you a new purpose, and you need to submit five different colored photos to claim the reward for the day.

Talk to Ji Tong and when you receive your camera, open your inventory[ガジェット]Go to the tab. From there, select and equip the camera itself.

That way, you’ll have access to it whenever you’re exploring the open world. Press the Z key on your keyboard to display it, or tap the icon in the lower right corner for mobile. This will bring up a finder where you can click and drag on the screen to focus on the item or creature.

You can use the scroll wheel to zoom in and out to focus on the subject. If you can shoot an item or creature, the camera will automatically shoot it without any input from you.

However, please note that you can only take 10 pictures a day. I don’t want to waste shots on items I’ve already taken, so when I get the photo, I quit the viewfinder.

This is all you need to know about how to take a picture with a camera at Genshin Impact. Check out the guide wiki for more tips and information about the game.

