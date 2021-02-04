Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos resigns as CEO of Amazon





Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Tuesday (February 2) that he will resign this year to focus on other initiatives, including the space flight company Blue Origin.

Bezos has announced plans to resign in a letter to Amazon employees he addressed as a “fellow Amazonian.” Bezos will remain involved with the company, but will move to the role of executive chair on Amazon’s board of directors in the third quarter (July-September). According to the letter, Andy Jassy, ​​the current CEO of Amazon Web Services, will replace Bezos as the company’s CEO.

“In the role of executive chair, we will focus our energy and attention on new products and early initiatives,” Bezos wrote in a letter to staff. “Andy is well known in the company and is about as much as I am in Amazon. He will be an outstanding leader. He is confident in me.”

Bezos writes that he will continue to engage in key Amazon initiatives as an executive chair. However, this new role gives him the time and energy he needs to focus on other projects such as the Day 1 Foundation, the Bezos Earth Foundation, Blue Origin, and The Washington Post.

“I am very passionate about the impact these organizations can have,” Bezos wrote in a letter.

Blue Origin is best known for successfully landing the world’s first reusable rocket on a landing pad. On January 14, the company took a major step towards manned spaceflight in a test flight of unmanned spaceflight, successfully launching the first upgraded New Shepard spacecraft RSS First Step for astronauts. ..

“Invention is the root of our success,” Bezos said in a letter. “Keep inventing and don’t despair when your ideas go crazy at first. Don’t forget to wander. Make your curiosity your compass.”

