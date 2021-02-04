The chemist who created the atopic dermatitis cream provides expert tips »TechnoCodex





Eczema and dermatitis tend to endanger pores and skin elements that are not exposed to winter weather, often the arms and face. Typical signs of the situation are dry scaly spots, which can turn purple to brownish-gray on the pores and skin, especially in the evening, and fluid leaks and scabs when scratched. Embody a small raised ridge.

Eczema burns as a result of pores, the skin cannot be personally moisturized, may be due to too many layers of clothing, taking a sizzling bath, or too much mattress coverage Sexual, exacerbated by pores and skin irritants, infections, stress and publicity to mud and pet hair-like allergens.

There is no cure for eczema, but the main treatment is a emollient (moisturizer).

And chartered scientists, chartered chemists, and fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Bruce Green, created SOSSERUM, a cream that offers rapid reductions.

He states: Everyone, from children to pensioners, will one day suffer from inflammation such as itching and eczema on the skin.

We have the urge to scratch-it only exacerbates the problem. That’s why I used my wealth of experience to develop SOSSERUM. It’s a great product to say for myself.

He added that the soothing effects of the wasabi and burdock leaf extract were mixed with the cooling sensation from the refined extract of peppermint, the comfort of the ship, the moisturizing and safety.

Green also offers a variety of tips for stopping eczema during the winter.

Timing is everything

For dry or itchy skin, the treatment effect can be enhanced, so treat it as soon as possible. Apply topical products such as SOS serum to the first signs of itching and skin tension. Make sure the green is moisturized twice a day to keep the skin moisturized.

Manage triggers

Common triggers can be soap, laundry, house mud mites, animal fur, pollen, mold, temperature and local weather, diet / weight loss plans, alcohol and stress cleaning. Therefore, keep a document on how eczema reacts to reducing a reliable diet as well as dairy products. Green Mention: Learn to identify why flares occur and find ways to avoid scratch-prone situations.

Do not miss it

Hydrate

According to Green, pores and skin should be hydrated and stored on a regular basis. At least 8 glasses of water per day is desirable. These eight glasses can contain tea, coffee, hot chocolate, or any other favorite warm winter drink.

Your own home resistant to eczema

According to Green, keep your home well ventilated and keep your bedroom cool. He defined that a moist environment promotes mold and provides a good home for house dust mites.

Laundry and clothes

Avoid soft finishes. The less residue that can remain on freshly washed clothes, the higher it will be. Green Addition: Wear comfortable, non-irritating clothing – cotton clothing keeps your skin cool and allows you to breathe.

Washing

Avoid cleaning soaps and bubble baths as they dry pores and skin. It often contains a detergent that removes pure oil from the pores and skin. Green is really useful: take a bath or shower in lukewarm water (not hot). Avoid long baths as hot water can remove natural oils from your skin.

Apply cream or serum after bathing or showering and just before the skin dries. This allows the product to be better absorbed.

Protect your arm

According to Green, wear rubber gloves when washing and cleansing. When you go out in the cold season, choose leather or cotton gloves to protect your hands from the cold air.

Take Vitamin D Complement

Taking vitamin D dietary supplements during the winter may accelerate the relapse of eczema, depending on current tests. The study found that the symptoms of winter eczema were alleviated, Green said.

Meal change

Some egg- and milk-like diets can cause signs of eczema. Green Suggestion: If topical treatment alone does not work, try cutting these from your diet.

However, keep in mind that you should not make major changes to your diet without first consulting your doctor.

I know when to meet an expert

If you can’t break the itching or scratching routine, Green recommends meeting a health care expert.

He added: Some warning signs to watch out for: persistent itching, sleep disorders, or redness and inflammation with yellow scabs. This can be a sign of infection.

