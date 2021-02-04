HP Specter x360 13 (2021) Review





Tested in early 2021, the HP Specter x360 14 was impressed with the start of the review, saying, “HP still sells the Specter x360 13, but you can forget it.” At the risk of preying on our words, the latest Specter x360 13 (from $ 962.49 to $ 1,262.49 in testing) is completely unforgettable if you’re looking for a small, lightweight convertible laptop. Indeed, it lacks a higher 3: 2 screen aspect ratio that helped its brother win the Editor’s Choice Award in Premium 2-in-1. But in addition to the excellent choice of 16: 9 aspect ratio touch display, it offers the latest Intel Evo and “Tiger Lake” silicon, and some very elegant engineering. This is an attractive system, but for larger models it’s better to carry an extra 3 ounces at a slightly higher cost.

3 hues to choose from

The 13.3-inch screen Specter measures 0.67 x 12.1 x 7.7 inches and weighs 2.8 lbs, making it perfect for the Asus ZenBook Flip S’s 0.54 x 12 x 8.3 inches and 2.65 lbs. The Dell XPS132-in-1 is a 13.4-inch screen with a slightly higher 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s 0.56 x 11.7 x 8.2 inches and 2.9 pounds.

HP’s aluminum chassis with stylish chamfered edges is available in Natural Silver, Nightfall Black (additional $ 10), or Poseidon Blue (additional $ 20). It has an audio jack and a USB 3.1 Type-A port on the left, and a microSD card slot, webcam kill switch, and Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C port on the right. The diagonally cut left and right rear corners each have a power button and a second Thunderbolt 4 port suitable for an AC adapter. Like Dell, users connecting external monitors will need a USB-C dongle if they don’t have an HDMI port.

HP’s stylized four slash logos decorate the lid. The screen bezel is super slim. Even if you grab the corner of the screen or press the keyboard deck, the system hardly bends and feels sturdy. The two hinges allow you to switch the display from laptop to tent, easel, or tablet mode and fold it. Prevents the screen from wobbling when tapped in laptop mode. With a facial recognition webcam and a palm rest fingerprint reader, there are two ways to skip passwords in Windows Hello.

The $ 962.49 base model of the Specter x360 13 features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of solid state drive, and a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel IPS touchscreen. The test unit costs $ 1,262.49 and steps up to a 512GB SSD powered by a quad core, a 2.8GHz (4.7GHz turbo) core i7-1165G7, 16GB of memory, and a 32GB Intel Optane buffer. Windows 10 Home and Wi-Fi 6 are standard. Two other 1080p displays (one with HP’s Sure View privacy filter and one with ultra-high contrast OLED technology), a 4K OLED screen, and a 2TB SSD are available. The make-to-order page on HP.com lists LTE Mobile Broadband as an option, but I couldn’t click on it in some of the configurations I’ve tried.

Arrow in the heart

Place the arrow keys on the cursor in an awkward row instead of the appropriate inverted T, and push the hard-to-hit half-sized up and down arrows between the full-sized left to go to the HP discipline grave of the laptop keyboard and so is. On the bright side, Specter’s backlit keyboard has real Home, End, Page Up, and Page Down keys instead of a combination of Fn and arrow keys for a pleasing typing feel. The buttonless touchpad slides smoothly and taps, then clicks with light pressure.

The screen is bright and crisp, with bright colors and a clean white background. Good contrast and wide viewing angle. The details are as clear as possible at 1080p resolution. The 720p web camera on the display captures relatively bright and colorful images with a slight soft focus, but with a bit of digital and static noise.

The sound from the speakers mounted at the bottom is not very loud, but it is acceptable for video and music. It’s a bit flat and lacks bass, but it doesn’t blur or diminish at maximum volume. The highs are clean and you can create overlapping tracks. With Bang & Olufsen software, you can play music, movie and audio presets and adjust bass and treble. The equalizer seems to muffle the audio.

Other extras include a carrying sleeve inside the box. (The HP.com system also comes with a stylus pen, but not the test machine.) HP Support Assistant centralizes support resources, diagnostics, and driver updates, and HP Command Center balances them. You can switch between good performance and quietness. Cool your profile and optimize network traffic for your favorite apps.

“Tiger Lake” Spectrum Test: This is a 5 Hybrid Showdown

Among the convertibles selected for benchmark comparison, the screen size of the Asus ZenBook Flip S and the business-oriented Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga is 13.3 inches, which is the same as the Specter x36013. As mentioned earlier, the Dell XPS 132-in-1 has a 13.4-inch display, and the HP Specter x360 14’s square 3: 2 aspect ratio screen is actually 13.5 inches diagonally. You can see the basic specifications in the table below. Lenovo’s 10th generation (“Ice Lake”) Core i5 processor sets it apart from other processors that share the same 11th generation Tiger Lake Core i7, Core i7-1165G7.

Productivity and media testing

PCMark 10 and 8 are a comprehensive performance suite developed by UL (formerly Futuremark) PC Benchmark Specialists. The PCMark 10 tests we run simulate a variety of real-world productivity and content creation workflows. Use it to assess system-wide performance for office-centric tasks such as word processing, spreadsheet work, web browsing, and video conferencing. PCMark 8, on the other hand, has a storage subtest that you can use to evaluate the speed of your system’s boot drive. Both generate their own numerical scores. The larger the number, the better. (See details on how to test your laptop.)

With the exception of the ThinkPad, the two Specters are at the forefront, hurdleing the 4,000-point mark for high productivity in Microsoft Office or Google Docs. Today’s fast SSDs make it easy to perform PCMark 8 storage measurements.

Next is Maxon’s CPU Crunch Cinema Bench R15 test. It is fully threaded to take advantage of all available processor cores and threads. Cinebench stresses the CPU, not the GPU, to render complex images. The result is a unique score that indicates the suitability of the PC for processor-intensive workloads.

Cinebench is often a good predictor of Handbrake video editing benchmarks. In this benchmark, a stopwatch is placed on the system to transcode a short movie from 4K resolution to 1080p. This is also a rigorous test for multi-core, multi-threaded CPUs. The shorter the time, the better.

The Asus was significantly slower than the other three Core i7-1165 G7 laptops, but the Core i5 Lenovo handled the Handbrake video processing task surprisingly well.

It also runs a custom Adobe Photoshop image editing benchmark. Use the early 2018 release of the Creative Cloud version of Photoshop to apply a set of 10 complex filters and effects to standard JPEG test images. Time each operation and add up the totals (the shorter the time, the better). While Photoshop testing is CPU-intensive, storage subsystem, and RAM-intensive, most GPUs can also be used to speed up the filtering process.

The Core i7 Convertible ended in a row of four. If you don’t mind choosing 1080p instead of high resolution, the Specter x360 13 is a great platform for managing your photo collection.

Graphic test

3DMark measures relative graphics muscle by rendering a highly detailed game-style sequence of 3D graphics that emphasizes particles and lighting. Run two different 3DMark subtests, SkyDiver and FireStrike. Both are DirectX 11 benchmarks, Sky Diver is good for laptops and midrange PCs, but Fire Strike is more demanding, and high-end PCs and gaming rigs can enhance them.

Intel’s new Iris Xe integrated graphics silicon faced ThinkPad’s old UHD graphics solution, but is crushed by the discrete GPUs of real gaming laptops. Still, light and casual games are definitely possible.

Next is another synthetic graphics test by Unigine Corp. Similar to 3DMark, overlay testing renders and pans detailed 3D scenes. It is rendered by the Unigine engine of the same name for a second opinion on the graphics capabilities of the machine.

Serious gamers don’t have to apply, but it’s not really a handicap for these productivity-focused portable devices.

Battery rundown test

After fully recharging the laptop, set the machine to power saving mode (not balanced or high performance mode) if possible, and some other batteries in preparation for an unplugged video rundown test. Make adjustments for savings. (Also, turn off Wi-Fi and put your laptop in airplane mode.) In this test, I set the screen brightness to 50% and set the volume of the video (locally in the Blender Foundation short film Tears of Steel). Loop the saved 720p file). At 100% until the system shuts down.

All five 2-in-1s show good stamina, making it easy to spend your work or school day without having to look for a wall outlet. The two HPs and Dell have plenty of room for nighttime streaming entertainment.

Verdict: It’s all in proportion

A 16: 9 aspect ratio screen is better than a 3: 2 display in one respect for watching video, so if you’re a streaming addict, you’ll find the Specter x360 13 to be a great convertible option. I will. Also suitable if you have a limited budget. A competent base model costs less than $ 1,000, and a well-equipped test unit is offered on the Editor’s Choice Award-winning Specter x360 14 for $ 440 (although its wrap to justify the premium). It had a top high resolution OLED display and double storage). Otherwise, the increased productivity of the square screen will result in a slightly larger Specter.

HP Specter x360 13 (2021) Advantages

Handsome design

Comfortable keyboard

Lively performance

Disadvantages

No HDMI port

No security cable lockdown notch

The slightly heavier Specter x360 14 has a large panel with an aspect ratio of 3: 2.

Conclusion

HP’s stylish Specter x360 13 has been redesigned with Tiger Lake 11th generation silicon and is one of the best 13.3-inch convertible laptops, but when you look at the x360 14 stable 3: 2 aspect ratio display, it’s original. It is difficult to return to.

HP Specter x360 13 (2021) Specifications Laptop Class Convertible 2-in-1 Processor Intel Corei7-1165G7 Processor Speed ​​2.8GHz RAM (Tested) 16 GB Boot Drive Type SSD Boot Drive Capacity (Tested) 512 GB Screen Size 13.3 Inch Native Display Resolution 1,920×1,080 With Touch Screen Panel Technology IPS No Variable Refresh Support Screen Refresh Rate 60Hz Graphic Processor Intel Iris Xe Graphic Wireless Network 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Dimensions (HWD) 0.67 x 12.1 x 7.7 inch Weight 2.8 lbs Operating System Windows 10 Home Tested Battery Life (Hour: Minutes) 12:41 Best Laptop Pick Laptop Product Comparison Reference

