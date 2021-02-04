Google Maps Tests Clean UI for Route Selection Screen





Google strives to provide the best possible experience while using Google Maps. Along with this, the latest report from XDA suggests that the Google Maps route selection screen may soon change the UI to make it more uniform.

Thanks to COVID-19, driving and traveling are not something that has been considered lately. Most people are working / studying or staying at home to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus.

However, the latest improvements added to Google Maps will definitely make navigation easier the next time you decide to drive.

Recently, Google has added a split screen UI to Android apps from the web version. This makes it easier for users to navigate. Currently, Google is testing a new clean UI for the route selection screen to make it easier to understand.

Instead of blocking the entire top view, the Google Maps route option now shows the top bar. This top bar contains only origins and destinations. Various modes of transportation such as driving, biking, walking and public transport have been removed from this top bar.

All of these various modes of transport are now accessible from below via a scrollable list. All of these changes make the route selection bar look cleaner.

Google Maps currently seems to be testing in small groups

In addition, there is an option button that allows you to set the direction to avoid highways, toll roads, etc. You can also use the option buttons to add stops, set departure or arrival times, set departure reminders, and even share. directions.

Another advantage of this new UI is that it makes it much easier to choose your arrival or departure time. Some people like this updated UI, others don’t.

But it gives the Google Maps app a much cleaner and more uniform look. Google offers some of the most important apps used by millions of people around the world.

Google Maps is another app that many people trust when it comes to navigation. Adding the latest features and changing the UI will only make Google Maps better than its competitors.

At the moment, Google seems to be testing this new UI for the Google Maps route selection screen feature with a small number of people. Therefore, it is unclear when this new feature will be available to the masses.

However, this feature is already being tested and is expected to be available to more users in the coming days.

