Logitech Brio 4K webcam is almost $ 50 off at Lenovo





Webcams were part of a technology that quickly became scarce when a pandemic occurred. It’s still difficult to find high-quality webcams in stock across the web. However, Lenovo has reduced the price of the Logitechs Brio webcam from $ 200 to $ 152. If you save quickly, the price will drop to $ 160, but if you use the code EXTRAFIVE at checkout, you can get an additional 5% off and reduce the price to $ 152.

Buy Logitech Brio at Lenovo-$ 152

We haven’t done a full review of Brio, but we’re happy that some of Engadget’s staff use this webcam on a regular basis. It’s one of Logitechs’ high-end webcams that supports 4K video at 30 fps and 1080 p video at 60 fps. This is far superior to the quality available from most embedded webcams, so it looks crisp and clear when sitting in a series of video Hangouts. Logitech has created StreamCam specifically for gamers, but Brio also has specifications as a decent streaming camera.

Brio’s field of view is as wide as 90 degrees, but you can adjust it from 68 degrees to 78 degrees if you want to cut out clutter around you and get closer during a video conference. And with HDR-based light compensation technology, you won’t be hidden in the shadows even if your workspace doesn’t have the right lighting.

This camera also includes Windows Hello. This means that if you are using a Windows PC, you can use it to log in with facial recognition. This feature is fairly common on Windows laptops, but much harder to find on the desktop. This is a convenient function when you want to keep the password. Most people can find it on the Logitechs C920 webcam, but nothing beats the cameras that are actually in stock, especially when sold this way.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter to get the latest tech deals and buying advice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos