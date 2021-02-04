Apple Mixed Reality Headset: Two 8K Display, $ 3,000 Price Tag





According to a recent report, Apple’s mixed reality headset is a VR device Mac Pro, priced at a level where only one per Apple Store can be sold per day.

Today’s new report provides more specific details, including an ultra-high resolution 8K display and a price tag of around $ 3,000 …

Apple’s known interest in this area has traditionally focused on augmented reality (AR) rather than virtual reality (VR), but recent reports show that most are VR, but some realities. Mixed reality devices that include elements of the world have been pointed out.

The information cites an unnamed source that “has direct knowledge” of the device.

The mixed reality headset developed by Apple includes more than 12 cameras for tracking hand movements and displaying real-world video to the people wearing them, as well as ultra-high resolution 8K. It is equipped with advanced technology for tracking the display and eye tracking.According to those who know the device directly, technology […]

If you include two 8K displays in your headset, the image quality will be much higher than other consumer headsets and most high-end TVs that cost thousands of dollars at 8K resolution. For many years, Apple has been working on a technology that uses eye tracking to completely render only part of the display the user is looking at.According to people with knowledge of effort, it allows headsets to display low-quality graphics in the user’s peripheral vision and reduce the computing needs of the device. […]

Among the biggest risks is the price of the device. This can be significantly higher than the $ 300 to $ 1,000 of existing VR headsets such as Facebook’s Oculus. Last year, Apple talked internally about pricing a $ 3,500 product that Microsoft would charge the mixed reality headset HoloLens, although it’s higher than the starting price for its high-end laptop, according to people who know the device directly. .. ..

Its pricing suggests that it is primarily marketed to businesses, not consumers. This is the market Microsoft is targeting for Hololens.

Increase productivity and reduce travel-related costs. Increase employee satisfaction with remote collaboration that allows you to use both hands to complete tasks.

Improve your training process with new interactive methods while helping your employees learn new skills faster and more practically.

Improve employee productivity and sales by visualizing design and sales-related 3D assets as holograms in the real world.

Automatic object recognition reduces error rates and improves employee productivity. Visualize relevant contextual data while gaining full access to the physical environment and embedding AI to extend beyond human capabilities.

However, this long part also suggests gaming applications.

According to this site, the rendering above is based on the prototype image you saw. When it comes to actual styling, the company’s recently released AirPods Max may provide some clues.

The information displayed an internal Apple image of a late-stage prototype from last year. It shows a smooth, curved visor attached to the face with a mesh material and an interchangeable headband. Below is an artist rendered by The Information that renders based on the headset image.

Apple may see this device as a stepping stone to a consumer AR product, commonly referred to as Apple Glasses.

As The Information previously reported, Apple is also working on lightweight smart glasses designed to overlay virtual objects on real-world portraits. The device is still a few years away from its release and faces severe technical hurdles. In October 2019, Apple told its employees that it hopes to ship headsets in 2022 and eyeglasses by 2023.

