Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Challenge Guide





Epic Games has released Fortnite’s v15.30 update, adding three new exotic weapons, a new LTM, and a number of new cosmetics to battle royale.

What sets Fortnite apart from its Battle Royale rivals is that it’s regularly updated by Epic Games. It’s been a bit late since the move to Fortnite Chapter 2, but updates are still welcome.

On February 2nd, the developers released another appropriately sized update, adding more to the Hunter theme, encapsulating Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

It includes three new weapons, Mando’s Bounty LTM, and quite a few bug fixes. So let’s get started with the changes without any further hassle.

New Weapons: Burst Quad Launcher, Frozen & Chag Cannon

In line with Fortnite’s ever-growing number of exotic weapons in Chapter 2, Season 3, Epic Games has added three new weapons: the Burst Quad Launcher, the Frozen SMG, and the Chag Cannon.

Starting with the latter, as the name implies, the Chag Cannon acts like a bandaged bazooka where teammates can be healed with weapons.

Frozen and Burst Quad Launcher are heavy hitters. The pair do great damage of 35 and 42 respectively, but Frozen’s reload time is a slight shade of over 2 seconds.

Mandalorian Bounty LTM

The Mandalorian also received some love with this update. Sadly, the previously rumored cosmetics haven’t been released, but he has his own limited-time mode.

“The best hunters in the galaxy want to prove themselves to you. Challenge other players to see who gets the fastest credits,” he said. .. Take additional credit bounty targets and eliminate hunters specially marked for high tier loot.

“When the Mandalorian joins the match, he hunts down the player with the most credits. Can he be at the top, but can he stay there?”

Fixed a bug in Fortnitev 15.30

Finally, bug fixes. You can see these on Epic’s Trello board before the update is released, so you always know what’s fixed.

This update includes a significant amount of changes, including return OG bear vehicles, in Battle Royale, Save the World, and Creative modes.

The complete list of bug fixes provided in v15.30 is as follows:

The general difficulty of editing banners using a controller. The loading screen after completing the session on PlayStation / Xbox is long. Childback bling that blocks the view when the player turns the view. There is no facial hair in the jump shot outfit. Sound effect audio delay. If Battle Royale Matchmaking does not start The unprepared player will depart early. If it falls into the car, it will be damaged in the air. The OG bear vehicle will start temporarily. The zero point healing effect is temporarily disabled. PlayStation / Xbox[競合]The game freezes when I go to the tab. The prop hologram in creative mode is hidden. Specific situations on Xbox Creators.When viewing the creative inventory[デバイス]With tabs[プレハブ]The tabs have been swapped. Save the World Durrr Location Location for Burger: The Ventures Quest that doesn’t count towards Burger Break. Elimination of Takers Not Counted as Eliminate: Came from Mist Ventures Quest. Mobile Top Issues Motion Axis settings get stuck on Nintendo Switch rolls. RT / LT trigger on Android Xbox Elite controller.

Image Credit: Epic Games

