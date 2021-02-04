The loss in the valve proceedings means that the cost of this Steam controller is $ 4 million





People at SCUF and Ironburg Inventions sued Valve for patent infringement a few years ago. They claimed that Valve’s “Steam Controller” was created without proper paperwork, and worked with SCUF to license a patent for the rear paddle control. But wait, as you may say, the Steam controller isn’t the only controller with a backward-facing paddle, right? you are correct!

SCUF has a whopping 105 patents on designs that include all types of controller buttons and triggers. These include the “rear control surface” included in the original proceedings. SCUF excels at creating and patenting triggers, levers and buttons for video game controllers.

They are very good at ensuring that controller innovation is recognized, and have worked with both Sony and Microsoft to create officially licensed controllers and official controller elements. For Sony, that means the May 2018 announcement of “SCUF Vantage,” the “officially licensed performance controller for PS4.”

For Microsoft, it was an October 2015 license agreement, which Microsoft acquired the right to use SCUF’s patents, innovations, and intellectual property. This included an agreement that SCUF Gaming would be “the exclusive third-party accessory partner for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.”

Valve created a Steam controller without using SCUF. Ironburg Inventors Ltd. And SCUF Gaming’s parent company, Corsair, announced that it has won a lawsuit stating that Valve Corp infringes the patent 8,641,525 controller patent. A unanimous jury verdict convicted Valve of intentional infringement of the patent and awarded plaintiffs “more than $ 4 million.”

This is a shame for Valve, especially given the fact that the controller was discontinued in November 2019. This was after Valve failed to boot SteamOS a few years ago. Steam Machines never actually fly, and Steam Controller can cost much more than it benefits Valve.

