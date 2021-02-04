Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack for PS4, Switch, PC Get First Screenshot and English Trailer





After the Japanese trailer for the Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack was released this morning, Koei Tecmo’s Western Weapons provided assets in a press release.

In the package released two days ago, in addition to a large amount of content previously, Atelier Philis: Alchemist and Mysterious Journey, Atelier Sophie: Mysterious Book Alchemist, Atelier Ridi & Suel: Alchemist and Mysterious Painting Includes downloadable content.

Gusto has also added a special digital art book, photo mode, and options to speed up combat.

The Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack will be released on April 22nd via Steam for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Each game can also be used individually.

You can see all the assets and official description of each game below.

“First title, Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX follows the adventures of a young novice alchemist Sophie Neuemmuller who discovers that she is the owner of a mysterious book that has soaked her soul. This mysterious book seems to have the secret of alchemy, and as Sophie is experimenting with alchemy throughout the story, she will unravel the forgotten book and finally reveal the strange story of its origin. The DX version of this game contains a whole new growth story in which Sophie struggles to step into the shoes of a trusted alchemist in her late grandmother’s town.

Atelier Philis: The Alchemist and Mysterious Journey DX is the second entry in a mysterious story following the adventures of the enthusiastic Philis Mysterd and her beloved sister Lian Mysterd. The sisters spent their lives in the isolated town of Eltona, where Philis used her unique abilities to see where material crystals were buried. As a fateful encounter, Philis learns about the alchemist’s exam, decides to take the first step to the outside world, becomes a certified alchemist, and discovers the mysteries that life must offer. Embark on an epic journey! The DX version of the game adds four new vehicles and some exploration items to improve efficiency and speed, and seven new quests to unlock the powerful new enemy Palmyra.

Mysterious Trilogy, Atelier Ridi & Suel: The fascinating conclusions of Alchemist and Mysterious Spanishting DX follow the story of the Alchemist twins — the understated yet compassionate Ridi Marlen and the eccentric and carefree Suel Maren. Young twins work with their father in a family atelier, but due to their inexperience in alchemy, they rarely meet customers. While working hard to hone their skills, the duo discover a picture of a mysterious look, and as they reach out to investigate, the girls are in a world rich in rare materials that are perfect for alchemy. You will be drawn inside! This fateful discovery is just the beginning of a twin adventure and leads them to a joint goal — running the best atelier in the country! The DX version of the game introduces new paintings that connect Liddy and Suel to the world of Nerke and the legendary alchemist. To help Mrs. Nerke develop the city, the twins must embark on a new mission and fight new dangerous enemies! “

