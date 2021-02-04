The new MacBook Pro, which is expected to copy the familiar iPhone design





According to revered analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to get design clues from the iPhone 12.

As the MacBook Pro is rumored to undergo a major overhaul this year, speculation has begun about whether the new machine will undergo design changes. In a recent note to investors seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained:

Regarding the casing design, the new model cancels the curved design of the upper and lower parts of the existing model and adopts the same flat edge form factor design as the “iPhone 12”.

Introduced in October 2020, the iPhone 12 features a new design with flat, square edges. The 2018 iPad Pro was the first Apple product to adopt this design and has since become popular with the latest iPad Air. According to Kuo, the MacBook Pro seems to be one of the next products to adopt Design Lanuage.

The MacBook Pro has long had flat edges, but the top and bottom of the machine are slightly convex. Kuo’s statement seems to suggest that this bump is eliminated and the MacBook Pro looks flatter and more like the iPhone-12. However, it’s unclear whether Apple will address this change, which can make it more difficult to touch the edges of the device with your fingers and lift it off the surface.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg downplays Kuo’s speculation in this area, saying that the new MacBook Pro is “similar” to its current model with only “minor design changes.” It’s unclear if an iPhone 12-style design will appear on the MacBook Pro, but given that the edges of the device are already flat, it’s still possible.

The new MacBook Pro model is expected to feature an Apple silicon chip and a brighter display with higher contrast, but Apple will return physical function keys instead of a touch bar, more ports, and SD card reader. , Seems to be retreating in other areas, and MagSafe charging.

Kuo expects the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros to arrive in the third quarter of 2021, starting in late June. For more information on the 2021 MacBook Pro model, see the “Everything We Know” guide.

