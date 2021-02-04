9 Best VR Games for Oculus Quest 2





The best Oculus Quest 2 games offer unparalleled fun.

Oculus

If you invest $ 300 in an Oculus Quest 2 headset, you’ll have some great VR experiences awaiting you. Like the Apple App Store for iPhone, the Oculus store is carefully selected, and Oculus carefully screens every title that hits the store. As a result, it’s hard to find a really bad game for Quest. Even the worst games don’t suffer from serious bugs and have a modest amount of game value and playability. If that’s the best thing you can say about the game, you probably don’t want to spend the hard earned money, especially if the average cost of the best Oculus Quest 2 games tends to be $ 30.

Fortunately, there are definitely some great VR games, and higher quality titles are constantly appearing. We looked at almost every item in the Oculus store and rounded up the best items available today. We’ve played all of these games, so if you’re looking for a great game to experience the best VR offers today, read the Oculus Quest 2 Best VR Games Summary.

Fortnite Population Best VR Takes: 1

One of the simple criticisms that can be leveled in the VR game world is that in most cases they are not particularly sophisticated titles. Most VR games aren’t too complicated, they’re all about one simple idea or how the game works. We hope that the novelty that takes place in the VR environment will make up for the lack of depth in gameplay.

But things are changing with some truly complex games that have hit the Oculus store in recent months. Population: One could be the most ambitious VR title created specifically for the quest. A Fortnite-style battle royale masterpiece that puts you in a fully realized 3D world with a wealth of weapons, abilities, structures and mobility mechanics that you can use to play against numerous other gamers in real time. I will.

As with any battle royale, your goal is to be the last team to last longer than any other competitor. You can paraglider, climb walls, sniper, run, shoot guns. Battle Royale is a popular game genre these days, and Population: VR is located on the map as the perfect environment to experience it.

The Best VR Horror Game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Let’s get this out of the way right away. It’s not. favorite. This game was not made for me. I felt the VR zombies were scary. TheWalkingDead: Saints & Sinners aren’t suitable for casual gamers like me who don’t want to face horror in VRits in zombie combat. After all, the game. In other words, loving a TV show does not qualify you to love this game. VR beginners may need to get used to VR before trying this title, as the game also relies on a movement mechanism that increases the risk of motion sickness.

It may not sound like a heartfelt support for the game, but for the right kind of gamer, it’s a great example of what a major studio A-list game can look like in VR. The game is deep and has lots of free crafts to tell long stories, build weapons and level up. There are meaningful decisions to make on multiple paths to victory, and if you always choose to enter every situation with your itchy index finger, you will often die. If that sounds fun, get it for a price of $ 40, think carefully before you complete your purchase.

The best VR fitness game supernatural

It didn’t take long for gamers and developers to realize that VR was a great place to work out as well. Players were sweating and exhausted, especially after Beat Saber (also on this list) proved to be Quests’ first true breakout game. Supernatural is designed for training from scratch, with Beat Saber picking up distant places. With both upper and lower body, there are easy, moderate and hard workouts where you constantly swing your arms, rush and squat.

Supernatural has some incredibly addictive elements. There is at least one new workout each day. This is done by a real human coach who stays motivated throughout each session. Rest assured that your training will take place in some of the most beautiful places on the planet, so you can routinely go to the summits, Arctic landscapes and sea views in the morning. Also, unlike many fitness apps, Supernatural is licensed for popular classical music. Working on a carefully selected playlist of the music you know and love makes all the difference to the world. Whether your taste is rock, R & B, or hip-hop leaning, this is usually enough for you to come back more.

The game itself is free, but you’ll have to pay a subscription (about $ 15 per month) to continue using the app. Good news: With one subscription, up to 4 families can create their own custom profiles.

The best VR adventure game Moss

Moss has been around since the early days of the first quest, but it’s still not very impressive. In fact, I had to play for those who are new to VR. In Moss, play as an observer with limited ability to interact with the fantasy world of helping a little mouse in an adventurer’s quest. The Quillthe mouse in question is adorable beyond words, and its aesthetic is built around such an adorable protagonist that makes the game completely attractive.

Most of the games involve moving from one setting to the next, allowing you to solve a particular puzzle (or set of puzzles) to move on to the next scene. Each setting is like an elaborate diorama, in which it tells Quill where to run, how to climb, and when to fight. At the same time, you can move things around by sliding large stone blocks to clear paths and unblock them. Come on a cute mouse and sometimes stay in a challenging puzzle.

Best VR Rhythm Game Beat Saber

It’s probably not straightforward to assert that Beat Sabre has put Oculus Quest on the map. Combining traditional rhythm game mechanics with lightsaber, it’s addictive because it’s physically visceral, musical, and realizes your fantasy about being a Jedi. You probably already know the deal: you swipe the color-coded blocks flying through the virtual conveyor belt, and at higher difficulty predicting the approaching blocks and hitting them with the correct light The game can be incredibly challenging as you try Saber.

Games are used on many platforms, and to be honest, PC-based VR headsets are the best experience. This is because that version of BeatSabre can use songs from your personal music collection. Quest gamers will have to pay for DLC packs to get more songs.

The best VR sports game in Propat Top Golf

Topgolf is one of many family recreation centers that has undoubtedly been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. High-tech putting center, near-realistic image change of VR golf (you can see the performance on the big screen by hitting the ball tracked by the microchip). Therefore, it makes sense for a real golf center to provide a VR experience.

Top golf with a propat will definitely scratch your golf itch. It combines realistic golf physics with a semi-realistic environment, and the resulting aesthetic is fun but unobtrusive. There is a driving range, green practice, and four complete courses, each with a very different look and feel.

The smartest VR game Superhot VR

The concept behind Superhot sounds like a science fiction movie starring Nick Cage. Time moves only when you move, so to control your enemies and develop your strategy, just freeze. It’s one of the games that has been around for some time, but it’s still a satisfying classic that takes full advantage of virtual reality.

When fighting a glass enemy that shatters with just a few touches, you punch, stab, and shoot a series of very short but intense bursts of action. The physics of the game is the star of the show, allowing cool movements such as catching weapons that fall when enemies are defeated, as well as other flashy timestop movements. There is no real story here, but the various locales of the game suggest that a story that is not fully realized is unfolding.

Trippy VR Experience Fisherman’s Tale

Some VR games try to mimic a realistic environment. Others put you in the realm of fantasy and mess with time and space. Fisherman’s Tale explores scale: small, large, and everything in between. As a famous fisherman, you made an exact replica of the lighthouse you live in and found that the replica fisherman imitated everything you do. But it’s not a smaller version of a much larger lighthouse. A huge fisherman is doing everything you do. Like a trippy Russian nesting doll, the layers go infinitely in both directions.

The game is based on that premise by putting you in a situation where you need to solve puzzles with items around you. But sometimes you need a larger or smaller version of those things, and you need to manipulate your world to access items from the huge world above you or the scale models on the table.

Best PC VR Game Final Assault

One of the reasons why the Oculus Quest 2 is a very attractive VR headset is that it is a completely wireless stand-alone VR device, plus it connects to a PC using a long USB cable and is a PC-based VR. Is to be able to play a huge library of. Titles for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. To showcase this secret weapon in the Quests arsenal, Im includes one PCVR game for the HTC Vive that will play nicely in Quest 2. HalfLife: You may tend to opt for games like Alyx. Located in the half-life world, a better example is the final assault on its simplicity, reproducibility, and how it appeals to your inner child.

Final Assault is a simple real-time strategy game where you can imagine what happens when a WWII-style toy soldier you played as a kid comes back to life. The game mechanics are simple, with a large selection of weapons and vehicles, and you can play single-player campaigns and multiplayer battles. Every moment of the game is completely adorable, but nothing is comparable to controlling a World War II bomber flying around your head like a radio-controlled plane. Final Assault is a very addictive game, so you can’t stop playing months or months after you first install it.

