IPhone Backup Files Not As Private As You Think: Here’s How To Encrypt They





Experts argued that iPhone backup files are not as secure as users think. Backup files are very important because hackers and other malicious attackers are currently creating new ways to retrieve sensitive data from users and businesses.

To help consumers, Apple measured and swiftly backed up files on iPhones, iPads, and other devices. This is very useful in people’s daily lives. This is especially useful if cybercriminals compromise your logins, contacts, and other personal data. Time for recovery work.

Some sensitive data may not be recovered, which is a worrying issue. Apple is constantly updating security features, but How to Geek reported that iPhone backup files are not 100% private because Apple still holds the key. This is done by the company to help if you forget your password.

However, if you want to keep your backup files completely private, you need to do the following:

Local backup encryption

You can use iTunes to create an encrypted local backup file. The first thing you need to do is install iTunes for Windows. It can be downloaded for free from the Microsoft Store for Windows 10.

After downloading the software, you need to connect your iPhone or iPad to your Windows 10 desktop. This can be done using a suitable USB-Lightning cable.

[続行]Press the button to allow your PC to access the device. When the process is complete, you will see a small device icon on the toolbar. You need to click to continue.

You will then be taken to the iTunes screen with general details about your device.[バックアップ]Go to section[自動バックアップ]Find the header.[手動でバックアップおよび復元]Find the section,[今すぐバックアップ]Click the button.

iTunes has previously experienced an outage

Currently, it is difficult to encrypt backup files using iTunes, especially because the app has stopped before. According to the latest TechCrunch report, many Apple users complain that they can’t access iTunes along with Apple Music, Books, and the App Store itself. It is important to avoid outages when encrypting iPhone backup data using iTunes.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news on other Apple tricks and tips.

