ZeniMax CEO Robert A. Altman dies





Robert A. Altman, who co-founded ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, died in 1999.

Altman launched ZeniMax with Bethesda Softworks founder Christopher Weaver, after which Altman took on the role of CEO. Bethesda continued to be a more famous name among gamers, but the ZeniMax name became more prominent with the launch of the ZeniMax Online Studios division in 2007.

In today’s announcement, Bethesda described Altman as “a true foresight, friends, and believers in the spirit of the people and the power they can achieve together.”

“We are proud to carry on the values ​​and principles that Robert has taught us,” Bethesda said. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Robert’s family, who are part of our family and have always treated us as part of them.”

I am very sad to be able to tell you that Robert A. Altman, the founder and chief executive officer, has died. He believed in true foresight, the spirit of friends, and people and the power they could achieve together. He was an extraordinary leader and an even better person. pic.twitter.com/FZFsVtHc5t February 4, 2021

Altman’s death has led to sadness and respect from industry leaders who described Altman as an “industry icon, partner, and best friend,” such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Harvey Smith, director of Arkane Austin, also expressed grief over the loss.

“Our heart is full of sadness with the sudden death of the chairman of the board and industry giant Robert Altman,” the Entertainment Software Association said in a statement. “Robert was a visionary leader who empowered a talented team to create works that encouraged generations of fans to come together as well as speak to them. His immense heritage and influence, and the Washington, DC community, are only surpassed by his role as a loving husband and a caring father. “

Altman was born in 1974 and has survived Linda and her two children. The cause of death has not been announced.

I’m very saddened by the news that I’ve lost an industry icon, a partner, and my best friend Robert Altman. Send love and power to his family and all ZeniMax / Bethesda teams during this very difficult time. https://t.co/f3JylOL0QJ February 4, 2021







