The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild Streamer impressively completes 100% execution without damage

In January 2021, Jodun, the video game expert for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, became the first person to complete a 100% speed run without any damage. The record itself was impressive, but the road to it was tough.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Speed ​​Run

100% speedrun means everything for video gamers. Players need to win the game, but collect all container upgrades, complete adventure logs, find all 900 Korok seeds, get all key items, and get all permanent weapons and armor. Must be completely upgraded along with the standard one. It’s like defeating all the shrines.

Players also need to do all of this without hitting their health points. Such a challenge may sound impossible in a game where it’s very easy to hurt yourself just by trying to keep a random object stationary in the air.

The feat sounded impossible for a while. In an exclusive interview with Polygon, Joedun said it took months to fail just to reveal the first formula. When he finally completed it, his chat erupted in the sea of ​​”EZ Clap” messages.

Joedun’s Journey

Joedun said he never gave up on the most difficult side, as he failed more than 100 runs, three of which were more than 30 hours old. It was the hardest to beat him.

Joedun remembered trying to get a dragon piece from Farosh 33 hours after the attempt. The farmland is full of Chu Chus, which drops jelly after being killed.

Jelly can be charged with elements. Joedun successfully defeated Chu Chu, but entered the cave containing Electric Keese.

Joedun said some of Keith started chasing him, and that wasn’t a big deal as he just shot them and he continued. He added that when they shot them, they were hovering over the jelly and it was a coincidence that it turned into an electric jelly.

As soon as Joedun kills Keese, BOTW’s law causes the jelly to send an electric arc, which is connected to his arrow, then the bow, and finally his link. He lost a quarter of his heart, but that’s all it takes to be disqualified. Then he had to go back to the square.

Joedun is not the first player to try the challenge. He picked it up after another runner tried it. Now that we have set a record of 31 hours 58 minutes 9 seconds, we are hoping someone will fight on the spot.

But Joedun said he didn’t wait for it to happen and was already planning to use a tougher version of Speedrun instead. He installs the downloadable content of the Masters Trial and retries, which is more difficult than the base game.

