GeForce NOW goes to 1 and brings Chrome support to PC





NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service is celebrating its year with the addition of Chrome browser support to Windows PCs and Mac computers. Among other features and game updates.

Not only has the service been in beta for a year now, but it’s also the first day the beta of GeForce NOW has ended, so Chrome users on PC can experience things in the best possible way today. I will. Please note that Chrome support on Windows and Mac PCs is in beta. Even without service.

But that’s not all, as NVIDIA also promises a large range of games to be released this month. So if you haven’t checked it yet, you’ll have more reasons to check it.

Play GeForce NOW games in Chrome on Windows PC

Previously, if you wanted to play GeForce NOW games on your PC, you had to play through an installable client. Now you can easily stream your game through Chrome, just as you would with a Chromebook.

This makes things a little easier because you don’t actually have to install anything. Just launch Chrome and play the game from your browser. This also saves time. This also works on Mac computers, including computers that use Apple’s new M1 chip.

When it comes to making things easier, GeForce NOW now works in Chrome on your PC, so you can use the ctrl + tab shortcut to switch between the game and other operations you’re doing in your browser. I can do it.

NVIDIA promises GeForce 30 new games this month

In addition to the updated way to play GeForce NOW games, NVIDIA is adding more games to play. Start with today’s list of 13 new titles added to the roster.

This includes Season 8 of Apex Legends in both the Origin and Steam versions. Bluefire, Code2040, Curious Expedition 2, Magicka 2, Might And Magic Heroes V: Tribes of East, Mini Ninjas, Order of Battle: World War II, Path of Wuxia, Secret World Legends, Valheim, Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics War Order, And Werewolf: Apocalypse.

Beyond those games you have access to today, NVIDIA has already highlighted many more games that will come throughout the month. We usually book announcements about new games on the remaining Thursdays of the month. Therefore, this time the player is raising his head in advance.

These games include Darkest Hour: A Hearts Of Iron Game, Day Of Infamy, Everspace, Art Of Rally, Farm Manager 2018, Farmer’s Dynasty, Lara Croft And the Temple of Osiris, Lumberjack’s Dynasty, Observer: System Redux, Outriders demo. , Project includes Highrise, Rise Of Industry, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2, South Park: Fractured But Whole, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III, Thea 2: The Shattering.

It’s a lot of incoming games. However, it’s worth noting that it’s always likely that more games will be added later in the month.

