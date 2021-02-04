Fortnite Season 5 and Week 10 Challenges Leak Early





The challenges for Fortnite Season 5 and Week 10 were leaked early, but this time it’s pretty easy. You will be asked to eliminate the 5 IO guards, dance, swim, eat food and destroy lots of sofas, beds, chairs and more. Check out the leaked issues below and continue with a brief breakdown of how and where to complete each issue.

Use food consumables

Groceries such as corn and cabbage can be boxed for produce throughout the island or displayed as forageable items such as mushrooms and apples. You only need to consume 3 of these items to complete this challenge on 20,000 XP.

Elimination with common weapons

This can easily be completed in normal play, but early in the game you need to get out of the way before people start picking up higher level guns. It’s a good idea to stop by a populous area and find a common weapon as soon as possible. If you are unaware, common weapons can be identified by a white glow. It’s not hard to find-after all, they are common. To complete this challenge at 20,000 XP, just kill one with a standard weapon.

Go swimming in Lazy Lake

Another simple one. All you have to do is jump on the lake of Lazy Lake and go swimming. Here is Lazy Lake.

Where to find Fortnite’s Lazy Lake.

Complete this challenge once at 20,000 XP.

Dancing near Pleasant Park

Take your favorite emotes and head to Pleasant Park to complete this challenge. The locations of Pleasant Park are:

Fortnite Pleasant Park location.

Complete this challenge once at 20,000 XP.

Causes melee damage

This challenge requires you to deal 300 points of melee damage. If you’re not good at pickaxes, this is something to watch out for. If you’re struggling with this challenge, we encourage you to stop by the team. Defeat your opponents in groups (or solos), defeat fallen enemies with a pickaxe, and easily deal 100 points of melee damage. Completing this challenge will earn you 20,000 XP.

Upgrade weapons

Some Fortnite NPCs can upgrade their weapons in the middle of the game. Upgrade 3 weapons to complete this challenge at 20,000 XP.

Eliminate IO guard

IO Guards are tough NPCs that spawn in groups throughout the map. For more information on how to track IO guards, check out our guide on where to find IO guards. One of the challenges last week asked players to shake down the guard, so if you’ve already completed the guard, it’s okay to drop the guard. Complete this challenge at 20,000 XP, eliminating 5 guards.

Destroy a sofa, bed, or chair

This week’s legendary quest task is to destroy a sofa, bed, or chair-easy enough. You can earn up to 143,000 XP by completing all the milestones. That means 100 sofas, beds, or chairs have been destroyed.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos