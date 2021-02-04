Anniversary gift for the Apple Watch allegedly detected an invisible heart condition at the age of 58





As the American Heart Month continues, Apple has a heartwarming story to share about the possibility that the anniversary Apple Watch gift saved the life of a 58-year-old man named Bob March.

In a letter to Bob’s medical team performing heart surgery, he thanked the staff performing the surgery and quoted the Apple Watch, which took him to the operating table in the first place.

Unlike many patients, I never thought that fate would connect us today. On Friday, after running three miles with my dog, I went to Providence for a medical examination. My wife noticed that my pulse was very high on the Apple Watch playing me for your anniversary. Ten minutes after the standard EKG, I was on my way to here in an ambulance. The rest of my journey is now in your hands.

Heart surgery took place last fall, shortly after Lori March presented her husband Bob with an Apple Watch to commemorate his 17th anniversary. It didn’t take long for the Apple Watch to become an irreplaceable purchase.

Bob, a former college-level athlete who ran a half marathon as an adult, soon began exploring the new Apple Watch. He discovered the heart rate app and was relaxed, but his first reading showed 127 beats per minute. It was expensive for Bob, but he dismissed it as a fluke.

Bob thought this was a nut. If I was starting to run or cooling down, Id would definitely hit such a number.

It turns out that the arrhythmia was overworking Bob’s heart and can cause a stroke if left untreated. Fortunately, the cardiac ablation procedure improved my health concerns because the symptoms were first notified by the Apple Watch in time.

Since Apple announced the Apple Watch and invested in its health monitoring capabilities, we’ve seen countless stories like these that explain how catastrophic consequences have been avoided.

Read more from Bob’s story here and learn how the Apple Watch saves lives with the Apple Health Guide.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos