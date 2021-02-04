Deep Rock Galactic Update 33 brings a new biome left behind





Deep Rock Galactics Update 33 brings two new biomes, some new enemies, and a free hat.

Deep Rock Galactic celebrated its huge success in 2021 with over 2 million units sold in the best possible way. This is a huge free update with lots of new content. Start with two new biomes that are far from the normal terrain of this game.

Located on the cold planet of Hoxxes IV, Azure Weald features a significant number of bioluminescent lichens that illuminate the darkness. It’s so universal that sometimes you don’t even have to use flares to keep an eye out for alien invaders.

But with hollow branches, the invaders are just the trees themselves. The entire site is built like the interior of a hollow tree, with meandering vines covered with thorns that attack any intruder.

With a new biome, some new enemies are coming. There are two new dreadnought types in the elimination mission. Dreadnought hive guard and twin dreadnought arbalest and rasterizer. The hive guard is completely covered with scaled armor, so it won’t take damage until you find anger or weaknesses. What’s more, Hiveguards can request reinforcements from Glyph Sentinel. They aren’t tough enough for bullets to hurt them, but they’re fast and very deadly.

Dread Note Arbalest and Dread Note Racer are twin dread notes born from a single cocoon. They are also not heavily armored to be almost immune, but they are quick and can attack from any direction and range.

Apart from these scary bosses, the point extraction mission has also acquired some new enemies. Mactera Tri-Jaw fires a triple spike barrage on a careless dwarf. Mactera Brundle, on the other hand, is a flying enemy that can withstand multiple attacks. And watch out for swarms of bees on the branches of the deep tiger while on the hollow branches.

But Update 33 isn’t just about the scary monsters trying to kill prospectors. To celebrate the Deep Rock Galactic Steam Award nominations, there are also some new dance moves, a copyright-friendly jukebox mode, and a free Viking-style hat. I didn’t win anything, but I’m honored to be nominated.

Update 33: A new frontier is now available on Steam.

