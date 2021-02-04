Unity Technologies increased its fourth-quarter revenue by 39% to $ 220.3 million.





Unity Technologies today reported revenues for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, reached $ 220.3 million, an increase of 39% over the same period last year.

Unity’s quarterly operating loss was $ 80.8 million (37% of revenue), while Q4 2019’s operating loss was $ 48.6 million (31% of revenue).

Non-GAAP operating losses were $ 20.1 million, compared with $ 23.9 million in the year-ago quarter. On a per-share basis, non-GAAP losses were 31 cents, compared to 97 cents per share in the previous year.

On September 18, Unity raised more than $ 1.3 billion in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange with a valuation of $ 13.6 billion. Unity creates tools for developers to create games and other computer-generated entertainment, whose game engine runs thousands of console, mobile, and PC titles.

In a statement, CEO John Riccitiello said Unity achieved record fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 revenues in an unprecedented and rapidly changing technological and economic environment. As leaders in the creation and operation of tools for the world of real-time 3D content, we continue to invest in what we believe to be a great opportunity since 2021.

According to Unity, 793 customers each made more than $ 100,000 in the last 12 months (12 months later) in the quarter, compared to 600 a year ago.

Full-year revenue was $ 772.4 million, an increase of 43% from 2019. Operating loss was $ 274.8 million and non-GAAP operating loss was $ 50.6 million.

Unity has previously stated that it expects revenue of $ 725 million to $ 756 million and operating losses of $ 66 million to $ 71 million for the full year to December 31, 2020. It was. Fourth-quarter revenue was expected to be between $ 200 million and $ 204 million. Non-GAAP operating margins were expected to be a loss of $ 35 to $ 45 million.

In 2019, the San Francisco maker of Unity game engines, with 1.5 million monthly active users creating games and other content, reported revenue of $ 541.8 million and a loss of $ 163.2 million. In 2018, the company reported a loss of $ 131.6 million against a revenue of $ 380.7 million.

Unity is one of the most important technologies in the game, as the software built with that tool runs on over 1.5 billion devices. According to Unity, the platform is used in over 50% of mobile, PC and console games. Rivals include the Epic Games Unreal Engine, as well as more specialized engines such as Cocos2d.

Unity believes its addressable market is $ 29 billion across games and entertainment, including TV commercials and animated films. Games created in Unity include Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Township, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Unity has some chart toppers like Fall Guys, but it doesn’t have a meaningful share of triple A titles. Most of these games are created by large companies with their own game engines such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft.

IDFA Challenges

Image Credit: Michael O’Donnell / VentureBeat

Unity makes money with subscriptions, but it also relies heavily on advertising revenue. This is a difficult business at the moment, and is made more uncertain by Apple’s recent decision to discontinue cookie-like Identifiers for Advertisers (IDFAs) that serve targeted advertising. Apple is doing this in the name of privacy, but recently postponed its retirement as the gaming and apps industry is preparing a new advertising approach. However, mobile advertising can quickly become difficult and can affect Unity.

Unity today predicts that the arrival of Apple iOS 14 privacy changes at IDFA will affect how mobile game developers acquire customers and how they optimize their lifetime customer value. It’s hard to estimate, but we expect the IDFA change to begin in the spring and in 2021 to generate approximately $ 30 million in revenue, or 3% of revenue.

The Unity game engine has a different origin than Unreal. Founders David Helgason, Nicholas Francis and Joachim Ante were founded in 2004 as a gaming company. Although their first game failed, they found a commercial opportunity in the tools they created to simplify game development and shifted their focus to the mission of democratizing game development. They have targeted both 2D and 3D content, especially in the emerging mobile gaming industry. When the iPhone went on sale in 2007, Unity began to take off. We’re currently moving to higher quality productions and tools, competing with the focus of Unreal Engine’s PCs and consoles. The two companies are meeting in the middle of a fierce competition, with Unity down from the low end and Epic Games down from the high end.

But Unity said game developers used Unity to launch new generation Microsoft and Sony console titles in November. Titles created in Unity included Morkledd, Haven and Overcooked 2: All You Can Eat for Xbox X / S consoles on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox X / S.

Unity said games created in Unity in 2020 accounted for 71% of the top 1,000 mobile games in the fourth quarter of 2020. Monthly active end users who consumed content created or operated in Unity. Reached an average of 2.7 billion monthly in the fourth quarter, up 63% year-on-year in the 2020 quarter. Applications built with Unity were downloaded an average of 5 billion times a month in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 41% from last year.

Regarding guidance, when thinking about 2021 guidance, Unity said it wanted to set the level where it would start the year in terms of revenue on a normalized basis. COVID-19 is estimated to have been offset across the business unit and increased by approximately $ 25 million, or 3% of revenue, for the full year of 2020.

The company also said that the COVID-19 protocol and precautionary measures significantly reduced travel and event and facility spending in 2020, saving about $ 40 million in operating costs, excluding reinvestment. May not be repeated.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes access to: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos