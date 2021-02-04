The new Boca Raton Virtual Tech Talk series will start on February 23





February 2, 2021

BOCA RATON TECH TALKS: Evolution of Boca Raton’s technology and innovation A new three-part virtual series debuts on February 23

The new series will feature a panel discussion exploring the rich history of how the resort community has become an innovative technology incubator and what this means for the future of Boca Raton’s technology. Each program can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook’s BRiC channels.

Tuesday, February 23, noon

Early: Radar, IBM, Boca Raton, First PC Technology (1940s-1981)

Panelists include historian / writer Sally Ling and Dr. Dave Bradley, one of the 12 engineers who worked for the former IBM PC. It was moderated by Susan Gillis of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

Tuesday, March 2 noon

Boca Raton as Silicon Beach (1980-2000s)

Panelists include Harald Braun from Siemans, Pedro del Sol from Sensormatic, and Scott Adams from the STRAX Intelligence Group. Moderated by Pete Martinez, a former IBM employee and medical technology consultant.

Tuesday, March 9 noon

Today’s technology scene and expectations for the future

Panelists include Dan Cane of Modernizing Medicine, Andrew Duffell of FAUs Research Park, and Angelo Bianco of Croker Partners. Moderated by Jessica del Vecchio, Economic Development Manager of the City of Boca Raton.

Boca Tech Talk is generously undertaken by the Florida Department of Culture, Palm Beach County Commission, Palm Beach County Cultural Council, Palm Beach Discovery, and Crocker Partners.

This press release was produced by the Boca Chamber of Commerce. The expressed views are the author’s own.

